Marquee welcomes back old friend Tommy Tiernan

You could tell the audience for Tommy Tiernan’s Live at the Marquee gig was a bit more sensible than your usual summer festival attendee long before reaching the iconic blue and yellow striped tent beside the Marina.

A queue of traffic snaked its way along Centre Park Rd on Sunday evening before an amiable garda told each driver the car park was full, available only for the many who pre-booked their space ahead of the show, and directed cars towards a nearby parking area to try their luck instead.

Clearly both those forward-planning drivers and other suitably dressed attendees making their way to the venue on foot paid heed to the downpours of the previous two nights which, thankfully, did not dampen the atmosphere at the latest in the comic’s Tomfoolery tour.

Brian and Natasha from Midleton arrive at the Marquee for Tommy Tiernan's stand-up show.

Given the popularity of his chat show, his podcast with Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt, and his star turns as Da Gerry in Derry Girls and more recently as Dennis in Conversations with Friends, it’s easy to forget that Tiernan has another string to his bow that predates those successes: a very established stand-up comedy career.

Ger and Mary Ryan from Silversprings prepare to be entertained by Tommy Tiernan

Sligo comedian John Colleary opened the show, getting the laughs going easily in his 30-minute set.

Navan native Tiernan danced his way to the stage at 9.15pm, against a backdrop of colourful art and céilí music, with the energy and confidence of someone who has been doing this for decades

In fact, he has been bringing laughs to audiences since the 1990s and he will also perform at Cork Opera House and Dublin’s Vicar Street later this year.

It was a joy to see Tiernan back where he seems most comfortable — making audiences laugh.

Perfect host

There was a jovial atmosphere from the bar to inside the packed venue — it felt like a comfortable coming together for a catch-up with a pal we haven’t seen in years, although we’ve spotted him more than a few times on the telly in that time.

Tommy was a perfect host. “You’re all so welcome. As the fella says, come on back to my tent,” he said welcoming his fans to the show.

Laughter filled the tent more and more as the night went on as Tiernan touched upon topics like when he met his wife, how power changes politics, and the way his life was altered in lockdown — especially his relationship with his Bernese mountain dog.

The guffawing crowd was hanging on his every word as he commanded the venue with his arms in the air frequently in an almost evangelical way.

