5 Things for the Week Ahead: Stranger Things returns, new Irish music on RTÉ One

Plus: a video portrait of David Norris; French film with The Big Hit; Yes at the Opera House
Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers and Brett Gelman as Murray Baumanin Stranger Things.

Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 21:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |exhibition|

Amanda Dunsmore: Senator David Norris

Ongoing; Crawford Arts Gallery

A video portrait of the prominent LGBTQ+ activist and renowned Joycean scholar. Dunsmore’s portrait of this usually animated raconteur is silent - Norris sits composed, surrounded by books and the remnants of Joyce-related materials. Part of the Crawford's Bloomsday-related events.

2 |film|

The Big Hit

Ongoing until Thursday June 30; Irish Film Institute

Étienne (Kad Merad), a passionate, if frequently-out of-work, actor, runs a prison theatre workshop where he introduces an unlikely troupe of would-be actors to the challenging work of Samuel Beckett.

3 |gigs|

Yes 

Wednesday June 29; Cork Opera House 

The current configuration of the UK prog-rock icons is packing itself into the Opera House, replete with a full-scale visual and lighting production, performing seminal album ‘Relayer’ in its entirety.

4 |tv|

The Main Stage

Friday July 1; RTÉ One

RnB singer-songwriter and singer Erica-Cody and Danny O’Reilly, lead singer with The Coronas, host a new music show, featuring performances, interviews and unique collaborations from the worlds of rock, folk, trad and RnB.

5 |streaming|

Stranger Things IV: Part Two

From Friday July 1; Netflix

The Netflix phenomenon creeps toward towards its season finale on a wave of hype - after nearly single-handedly placing Kate Bush back in the charts.

Sharon Van Etten at Cork Opera House review: Celebratory gig with an emotional punch 

