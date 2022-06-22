Harry Styles review: A euphoric Aviva worships its hero

When I hop on the Dart on my way to one of the most-eagerly awaited gigs of the summer, I’m met with a very bemused American couple holidaying in Dublin.

“What is going on?” They ask as they are swarmed with girls in knee-high white boots with feather boas and pink cowboy hats.

“Harry Styles,” I reply with a smile.

“Is he like Justin Bieber?” the Philadelphia Eagles fan enquires.

Not quite.

A feral scream erupted as soon as Harry Styles appeared on stage.

Many of Styles’ fans have been following him since he was a cheeky curly haired 16-year-old handpicked by Simon Cowell to form one of the world’s most-popular boybands – indeed I meet many of them tonight, one of whom missed out on tickets originally and broke down in tears in a Tesco recently after finally securing herself one on a resale site – but few could have predicted what the break-up of One Direction in 2015 would mean for Styles.

Seven years later, the 28-year-old is a Grammy-award-winning solo artist, actor, and androgynous style icon.

His latest and third album, Harry’s House, has had the biggest album sales week of the year in the Irish charts (ditto the UK and US charts), while also managing to shift more copies on vinyl than any other record since at least 1991 when SoundScan began keeping reliable sales data.

Anna McCaldin and Molly Harwood from Northern Ireland, ahead of attending tonight's performance by Harry Styles. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The magnitude of this success becomes apparent as soon as he steps on stage – with a feral scream erupting from the Aviva that seems to shake its very foundation.

From the first notes of ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ – which are genuinely quite hard to hear against the absolute mania that had just erupted (a girl in front of me is hyperventilating to the point the person beside her is checking she’s OK) Styles commands the crowd.

Molly Maguire from Cork heading along to tonight's performance by Harry Styles. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Strutting across the stage in a tight green and white striped jumpsuit, everyone seated is up from the first song, dancing, and waving rainbow flags and signs declaring their devotion. One particularly prominent one reads: “I love u thx 4 saving us.”

On ‘Adore You’, a sickly sweet stand-out from his second album Fine Line, Styles coos “I'd walk through fire for you / just let me adore you” with a backing chorus of 65,000 fans who know every word. At this point, he makes the stage his catwalk, strutting by each corner of the pit and blowing kisses to the masses.

Amy Kelly and Hannah O'Farrell from Dublin before the Harry Styles concert in Dublin. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

“Good evening people of Dublin,” he says, “my name is Harry, it’s an absolute pleasure.”

As the night goes on, a sense of delirious joy in the air, there are Irish flags and rainbow flags hoisted on stage, one lucky fan gets serenaded with ‘Happy Birthday’ and a lot of people feeling their #feels.

‘Boyfriends’ seems to be written specifically for this crowd, made predominately of women in their 20s and 30s. “Boyfriends… they take you for granted,” he sings softly, “You love a fool who knows just how to get under your skin...”

Louise O'Rourke, Zoe Delea, Molly Walsh and Emma Walsh heading along to the Aviva Stadium. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

There is a lot of sniffling.

Styles has changed a lot since his days standing alongside our own Niall Horan. His sound, his lyrics and his overall bravado have matured. He sings unashamedly – and without the sense, it’s a man trying to shake off a former self – about oral sex, cocaine in kitchens, and girls “getting themselves wet” for him tonight.

But it’s in his softer moments – like the heartfelt monologue he gives about looking after yourself without feeling guilty – that you see the side of the superstar this crowd is in love with.

And it’s evident, his star is still on the ascent.