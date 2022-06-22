'Being Boring?' The Pet Shop Boys were anything but ... 

The sun was just starting to set as the final notes of ‘Being Boring’ rang out across the Docklands last night. The song was number 26 on a stellar setlist by the Pet Shop Boys, who took over Cork’s Live at the Marquee stage for an exciting, two-hour long, fun-filled performance

The British electro-pop duo were anything but boring, attracting a packed crowd that ranged across all ages, with families, groups of friends, and couples all bopping and clapping side by side through the night.

If fans have learned anything over the Pet Shop Boys’ 40-year long career, it’s that Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe know how to put on a show, and from the moment they sauntered on stage wearing their mad-scientist inspired outfits they had the audience in the palms of their talented hands.

This was most evident when they veered toward their more classic hits. Shouts could be heard around the room when ‘Domino Dancing, ‘Always On My Mind’, and ‘West End Girls’ came on. Their latest single ‘Dreamland’, which features the popular Olly Alexander of Years & Years, was also well-received, particularly by the younger members of the audience.

The monochrome stage, complete with strobe lights, moving graphics, and faux street lamps, was reinvented before 9pm, revealing the Boys’ full band – and, of course, a costume change.

From there out, the impressive production was all technicolour, proving that these scientists are just as mad now as they were in the ‘80s.

It seemed that Tennant was every bit aware of this as the drums to ‘Jealousy’, the first song ever written by the pair, kicked into gear. The singer stood over the crowd, arms risen, eyes closed, soaking it all in with a smile.

The duo, who were visiting the Rebel County for the first time, also paid homage to one of Ireland’s most famous exports around halfway through the show, covering ‘Where the Streets Have No Name’ by U2 with a techno twist.

The performance was part of the Pet Shop Boys’ greatest hits tour, ‘The Dreamworld’, which will see the hitmakers travel to London and onto Glastonbury at the weekend.

The Cork leg of the tour, which featured a quick pitstop in Kinsale for a pint of the black stuff early in the day, will no doubt be a memorable one, with Tennant telling the audience: “It’s so great to be here. We’ve never been to Cork before, we love it!”