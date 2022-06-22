What you need to know about Glastonbury 2022, including how to watch it from Ireland

Glastonbury returns this week for the first time in three years, and it promises to be another momentous spectacle of musical talent and culture.

The much-anticipated festival will be welcoming back music fans to celebrate its 50th anniversary after the pandemic forced organisers to cancel twice.

The festivities will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, and if you are an attendee or will be watching from afar, here is what you need to know:

– Who are the headline acts?

Sir Paul McCartney who will become Glastonbury Festival’s oldest ever solo headliner when he takes to the stage this weekend (Andy Butterton/PA)

The festival has ensured a star-studded line-up for its triumphant return with Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlining across the weekend.

Eilish, 20, will headline on Friday, becoming the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, and former Beatle Sir Paul will front Saturday night – the second time he has headlined the Pyramid Stage after a performance in 2004.

American rapper Lamar will make his debut at the festival while closing proceedings on the Sunday, while Diana Ross will play the legends slot.

The music bill also includes new acts such as Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Easy Life, Fontaines DC and Griff, alongside established names including Crowded House, Primal Scream and Supergrass.

Ukrainian acts including this year’s Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra will take to the site as well as 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala, who will bring an anti-war message to the site.

– Where can you watch the action on TV?

⚡️ BBC presents Glastonbury 2022

- Catch live sets via @BBCiPlayer and @BBCSounds

- The likes of @laurenlaverne, @jackxsaunders, @jowhiley and Clara Amfo will be live from Worthy Farm

- Special programmes will air ahead of the festival, for more info: https://t.co/IVOWiqcdbe pic.twitter.com/ClD7K4bye3 — BBC Glastonbury (@bbcglasto) May 31, 2022

The BBC will bring audiences coverage of the festival across all four of their linear TV networks – BBC One, Two, Three and Four – as well as BBC iPlayer (which is UK-only) and online.

There are a plethora of stages at Glastonbury and while the broadcaster will not be covering them all, it will provide content from headline shows on the Pyramid Stage to emerging artists on the BBC Music Introducing stage.

Presenter Lauren Laverne will kick off broadcasting from the gates of Worthy Farm on BBC Two at 10am on Thursday as the first festival-goers enter the site.

Performance coverage begins on Friday with sets throughout the evening across BBC Two, Three and Four – with headliner Eilish being broadcast from 10pm on BBC Two.

Saturday and Sunday will see highlights from artists’ sets aired across the four channels, with McCartney’s headline performance broadcasting from 10.30pm on BBC One.

While soul singer Ross will be aired on BBC One from 6.45pm and Lamar will be aired on BBC Two from 9.30pm.

– Comedy and culture available during the festival

Ai-Da Robot with her portrait of Glastonbury 2022 headliner Billie Eilish (Shangri-La/PA)

Aside from a host of musicians, the festival will feature talks, activities and artistic events.

Among the unique things on offer is an ultra-realistic humanoid robot which has painted portraits of the headline acts.

Ai-Da Robot is set to attend the festival and will appear as an artist in the festival’s Shangri La field, where she will be giving live demonstrations of her painting skills.

A documentary about the contemporary artist and activist Ai WeiWei will be also exclusively screened at Glastonbury, which will reveal details about his childhood.

There will also be talks about climate change, Black Lives Matter and Russia.

Glastonbury 2022 takes place from June 22 to June 26 and tickets are sold out.