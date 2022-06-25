Radio Highlights: Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler on Arena; West Cork Chamber Music Festival on Lyric

Brothers Tom and Paul Hennessy go back to back on the wheels of steel. If your child would like to have a go too email junior@rte.ie.
Classical music from Bantry House: double bassist Malachy Robinson remembers the late John Kinsella; Dutch cellists Ella van Poucke and Nathalia Milstein perform Chopin, Rachmaninov and Janacek.
The government will be two years in office on Monday; Máirín Ní Ghadhra and panel will discuss the government’s work to date, their successes and failures.
U2 man Bono shares the eight tracks, book and luxury item he would take with him, if cast away to a desert island, with Lauren Laverne.
Here Be Dragons: A sound story of maps, dark magic and dragons on this week's documentary.
Séamus Ó Scanláin introduces us to some of the younger generation of Irish speakers making their way in the world today.
Seán Ó Dubhchon and Emma Ní Chearúil look at the very important role of media in promoting minority-language music, and the challenges in doing so.
Radio essays from new and established writers, including Toner Quinn, Aodh Ó Coileáin, Catherine Ó Ceóinín, and Peter Browne.
Cathal Ryan talks about his playopening the Clonmel Junction Festival — a hurling story as fast-moving as the game itself.
Previewingon Amazon Prime Video: Chris Pratt stars as James Reece in an action-adventure revenge romp.
In this week's dive into the Session Archives: The Bonnevilles (2013), Cork producer Bantum (2012), and a track from a Session recorded in RTÉ Cork in 2012 by the mighty Frank & Walters.
Killarney's Jessie Buckley and Suede man Bernard Butler discuss and listen to tracks from their new album.
Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists.
After releasing two of the best singles of 2021 and one of the finest debut albums of 2022, it's fair to say that Wet Leg have had an event-filled couple of years. Dan Hegarty brings us highlights of their set from the recent BBC6 Music Festival.
Jimmy Fay of Lyric Theatre reviews Conor McPherson's Bob Dylan musical, running at Dublin's Olympia Theatre.
More live classical from Bantry House — the Doric Quartet will perform Mozart’s penultimate quartet, aby Shostakovich, and the Irish premiere of Brett Dean’s .
Curious Izzy follows a flight of birds and that leads her to the coast. She meets Buffer, the school bully, but also Wally, a motorcycle garda obsessed with birds. A person might investigate one thing, but find another. With Ciarán Hinds as the narrator.