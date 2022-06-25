Radio Highlights: Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler on Arena; West Cork Chamber Music Festival on Lyric

SATURDAY

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Brothers Tom and Paul Hennessy go back to back on the wheels of steel. If your child would like to have a go too email junior@rte.ie.

West Cork Chamber Music Festival LyricFM, 7pm Classical music from Bantry House: double bassist Malachy Robinson remembers the late John Kinsella; Dutch cellists Ella van Poucke and Nathalia Milstein perform Chopin, Rachmaninov and Janacek.

SUNDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 10am

The government will be two years in office on Monday; Máirín Ní Ghadhra and panel will discuss the government’s work to date, their successes and failures.

Desert Island Discs

BBC4, 11.15am

U2 man Bono shares the eight tracks, book and luxury item he would take with him, if cast away to a desert island, with Lauren Laverne.

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Here Be Dragons: A sound story of maps, dark magic and dragons on this week's documentary.

An Chéad Ghlúin Eile

R na G, 6.30pm

Séamus Ó Scanláin introduces us to some of the younger generation of Irish speakers making their way in the world today.

Brisim Achan Riail

R na G, 11pm

Seán Ó Dubhchon and Emma Ní Chearúil look at the very important role of media in promoting minority-language music, and the challenges in doing so.

MONDAY

Aistí ón Aer

R na G, 2.05pm

Radio essays from new and established writers, including Toner Quinn, Aodh Ó Coileáin, Catherine Ó Ceóinín, and Peter Browne.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Cathal Ryan talks about his play Pucked opening the Clonmel Junction Festival — a hurling story as fast-moving as the game itself.

TUESDAY

The Frank & Walters at Sea Church in Ballycotton: 2012 RTÉ session revisited; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Previewing The Terminal List on Amazon Prime Video: Chris Pratt stars as James Reece in an action-adventure revenge romp.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

In this week's dive into the Session Archives: The Bonnevilles (2013), Cork producer Bantum (2012), and a track from a Session recorded in RTÉ Cork in 2012 by the mighty Frank & Walters.

WEDNESDAY

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm Killarney's Jessie Buckley and Suede man Bernard Butler discuss and listen to tracks from their new album For All Our Days that Tear the Heart.

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

After releasing two of the best singles of 2021 and one of the finest debut albums of 2022, it's fair to say that Wet Leg have had an event-filled couple of years. Dan Hegarty brings us highlights of their set from the recent BBC6 Music Festival.

FRIDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Jimmy Fay of Lyric Theatre reviews Conor McPherson's Bob Dylan musical The Girl from the North Country, running at Dublin's Olympia Theatre.

West Cork Chamber Music Festival Lyric FM, 7pm More live classical from Bantry House — the Doric Quartet will perform Mozart’s penultimate quartet, a Cello Sonata by Shostakovich, and the Irish premiere of Brett Dean’s Imaginary Ballet.

The Neighbourhood

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Curious Izzy follows a flight of birds and that leads her to the coast. She meets Buffer, the school bully, but also Wally, a motorcycle garda obsessed with birds. A person might investigate one thing, but find another. With Ciarán Hinds as the narrator.