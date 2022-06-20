In Pictures: The Script live at Musgrave Park in Cork

The Script were in flying form at a busy Musgrave Park in Cork on Sunday. Dan Linehan was there to photograph the action
Lead vocalist and keyboardist Danny O’Donoghue of The Script on stage at Musgrave Park, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 20:05

The Script on stage at Musgrave Park, Cork. Pictures: Dan Linehan
Lead vocalist and keyboardist Danny O’Donoghue of The Script on stage at Musgrave Park.  
Greta Rolfes, Leon Rolfes and Theresa Vogel at The Script concert, Musgrave Park, Cork. 
Kaia Davies and David Hannigan at The Script concert.
Breanna Byrne, Alannah O'Coonnell, Jodi, Alex and Kate O'Connor, Niamh Quinn and Robyn Walsh at Musgrave Park.
Ethel and Maria Duffy at The Script.
Vikki Lynch, Aisling O'Leary and Emma Healy at The Script.
Amy Morrissey, Tracy Hart and Stacy Foley.
Charlene Drumm and Molly Bugler.
