In Pictures: The Script live at Musgrave Park in Cork

In Pictures: The Script live at Musgrave Park in CorkThe Script were in flying form at a busy Musgrave Park in Cork on Sunday. Dan Linehan was there to photograph the action Lead vocalist and keyboardist Danny O'Donoghue of The Script on stage at Musgrave Park, Cork. Picture: Dan LinehanMon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 20:05 The Script on stage at Musgrave Park, Cork. Pictures: Dan Linehan Lead vocalist and keyboardist Danny O'Donoghue of The Script on stage at Musgrave Park. Greta Rolfes, Leon Rolfes and Theresa Vogel at The Script concert, Musgrave Park, Cork. Kaia Davies and David Hannigan at The Script concert. Breanna Byrne, Alannah O'Coonnell, Jodi, Alex and Kate O'Connor, Niamh Quinn and Robyn Walsh at Musgrave Park. Ethel and Maria Duffy at The Script. Vikki Lynch, Aisling O'Leary and Emma Healy at The Script. Amy Morrissey, Tracy Hart and Stacy Foley. Charlene Drumm and Molly Bugler.