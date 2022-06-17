Film Review: Lightyear has everything from plot twists to sci-fi jokes 

The irrepressible Buzz Lightyear, as Toy Story fans will already know, is a toy based on a character from a (fictional) blockbuster movie. That movie is Lightyear (PG), which opens 4.2 million lightyears from Earth, with Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans) marooned on a remote planet and commissioned by his superior, Commander Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), to test-pilot a spaceship designed to make the leap to hyperspace and get their mission back on track. A tough enough task in itself, but then the evil Emperor Zurg (James Brolin) shows up with an army of robots, all of them dedicated to obliterating Buzz …

A prequel offering the origin story of a toy from an animated movie isn’t the most promising of prospects, but Buzz Lightyear is no ordinary toy, and Lightyear is a substantial addition to the Toy Story franchise.