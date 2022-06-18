Radio Highlights: Anja Murray looks at our native trees on the Lyric Feature

KBH shines a light on new electronic music out of Ireland, and The Last Mixed Tape's Stephen White picks his fave songs of the week.
Brothers Charlie and Leon unleash their musical taste on the world! If your child would like to have a go too email junior@rte.ie.
Lyric FM, 6pm
Root and Branch — Birch: a new series celebrating Ireland's native trees withcolumnist Anja Murray and Ye Vagabonds musician Brían MacGloinn.
The second programme in this series about musicians working in minority languages, the challenges and satisfaction that brings, including Moya Brennan, Kneecap and Ushmush.
New radio essays from Irish writers: Colm Ó Snodaigh, Sinéad Ní Scolaí, Emma Ní Chearúil, and Dubhán Ó Longáin.
Bernie McGill, author of, speaks to the weeknight arts magazine; while composer Eoghan Desmond discusses , performed at the Pepper Canister Church on Tuesday June 21 as part of the Birds and the Bees event.
George Morrison's iconic film, with music by Seán Ó Riada, is to be shown in the NCH on Friday June 24, with the NSO playing the score — Ciara Chambers looks at the Irish classic.
Join Blort, a Plutonian on a mission to discover the music of Earth — this week he visits India.
Another round of archival RTÉ sessions with Dan Hegarty: Mundy (1996), Peter Bjorn & John (2006) and Cat Dowling (2013).
Writer Niamh Mulvey discusses her novel.
Ola Majekodunmi talks with Dublin rapper, Blue Niall, and spins tunes from Ireland's Black and Gaelach artists.
Syndicated US radio show, hosted by DJ Sat Bisla, looks at new and emerging music in partnership with DJs, radio stations, and music export bodies from around the world.
Yorkshire four-piece The Lounge Society have been building momentum in 2022, and Dan Hegarty presents a live performance from this year's Eurosonic festival.
Ahead of Dublin Pride, a concert from WorldPride Copenhagen, with music by Ethel Smyth, Benjamin Britten, and Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky — composers who understood what it meant to be different either due to their gender or their sexuality.
Live from Bantry House, the Prague-based Pavel Haas Quartet opens the West Cork Chamber Music Festival with one of Haydn’s numerous quartets, plus reflections on Janacek’s love life via his String Quartet No 1 and the G Major quartet by Dvorak.
Izzy wants to feel the earth rotate under the wheels of her otherwise stationary skates. The dentist she is avoiding turns out to be a fellow cosmic traveller. With Ciarán Hinds as the narrator.