Radio Highlights: Anja Murray looks at our native trees on the Lyric Feature

SATURDAY

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show

RTÉ 2XM, 10am

KBH shines a light on new electronic music out of Ireland, and The Last Mixed Tape's Stephen White picks his fave songs of the week.

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Brothers Charlie and Leon unleash their musical taste on the world! If your child would like to have a go too email junior@rte.ie.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature Lyric FM, 6pm Root and Branch — Birch: a new series celebrating Ireland's native trees with Irish Examiner columnist Anja Murray and Ye Vagabonds musician Brían MacGloinn.

Brisim Achan Riail

R na G, 11pm

The second programme in this series about musicians working in minority languages, the challenges and satisfaction that brings, including Moya Brennan, Kneecap and Ushmush.

MONDAY

Aistí ón Aer

R na G, 2.05pm

New radio essays from Irish writers: Colm Ó Snodaigh, Sinéad Ní Scolaí, Emma Ní Chearúil, and Dubhán Ó Longáin.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Bernie McGill, author of This Train is For, speaks to the weeknight arts magazine; while composer Eoghan Desmond discusses An Gleann Mor, performed at the Pepper Canister Church on Tuesday June 21 as part of the Birds and the Bees event.

TUESDAY

Cat Dowling: 2013 Studio 8 session revisited; Tuesday, 11pm, 2FM

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

George Morrison's iconic film Saoirse, with music by Seán Ó Riada, is to be shown in the NCH on Friday June 24, with the NSO playing the score — Ciara Chambers looks at the Irish classic.

Blort's Travels

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Join Blort, a Plutonian on a mission to discover the music of Earth — this week he visits India.

The Alternative 2FM, 11pm Another round of archival RTÉ sessions with Dan Hegarty: Mundy (1996), Peter Bjorn & John (2006) and Cat Dowling (2013).

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Niamh Mulvey discusses her novel Hearts and Bones.

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Ola Majekodunmi talks with Dublin rapper, Blue Niall, and spins tunes from Ireland's Black and Gaelach artists.

THURSDAY

Passport Approved

RTÉ 2XM, 1pm

Syndicated US radio show, hosted by DJ Sat Bisla, looks at new and emerging music in partnership with DJs, radio stations, and music export bodies from around the world.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Yorkshire four-piece The Lounge Society have been building momentum in 2022, and Dan Hegarty presents a live performance from this year's Eurosonic festival.

FRIDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

Ahead of Dublin Pride, a concert from WorldPride Copenhagen, with music by Ethel Smyth, Benjamin Britten, and Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky — composers who understood what it meant to be different either due to their gender or their sexuality.

Lyric Live Lyric FM, 7pm Live from Bantry House, the Prague-based Pavel Haas Quartet opens the West Cork Chamber Music Festival with one of Haydn’s numerous quartets, plus reflections on Janacek’s love life via his String Quartet No 1 and the G Major quartet by Dvorak.

The Neighbourhood

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Izzy wants to feel the earth rotate under the wheels of her otherwise stationary skates. The dentist she is avoiding turns out to be a fellow cosmic traveller. With Ciarán Hinds as the narrator.