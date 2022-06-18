Geoff Dyer's new book explores last things, changes wrought by time and Roger Federer

When Geoff Dyer calls on an American number, I expect he’ll be in Venice, Los Angeles, his home these many years, but instead he’s in “a rather nice cafe in Copenhagen”, on a sunny morning.

After years of “being just driven insane by bad weather”, the Cheltenham native feels California’s “abundant sunshine” has mellowed him. “It is one of the few ways in which I do seem to have achieved a measure a relaxation, even enlightenment, in later life,” he says.

The latest of Dyer’s often genre-defying works, The Last Days of Roger Federer: And Other Endings, is a meditation on endings, and his readers would be unsurprised that in conversation he is articulate, insightful, self-deprecating and funny.

Geoff Dyer

His lunchtime flight has been cancelled, and he’s at a loose end for five hours. “So you’ve given my life a sense of purpose, which is nice.” I tell him that, as a sporting agnostic, I might not have sought out this latest offering, but the subtitle, And Other Endings intrigued me.

“Well, it was always going to be a book more about endings than about Federer, but in terms of the subtitle, I really hate those subtitles that are almost essential for books now,” he says. “They’ll have a really fascinating title, and the subtitle will be something like ‘How two pot-heads from Austin, Texas, brought down the Russian government’.” He chafed a little when his publishers suggested a subtitle, lest readers (like me) think it a book about tennis, but he relented as, he says, And Other Endings is more “a sur-title, if you will,” an addition.

“It’s a book about last things, and coming to the end of the day, and the changes wrought by time. So much work has been done about late style, Beethoven being the famous one, but one’s last things can crop up not just at the end of your life, but potentially in what should have been the middle of your life, as happened to John Coltrane, who died in his 40s.” He adds that it’s not just about the creators of art, but it’s also about we who listen to, or look at art, and how our sense of things changes as the twilight deepens.

I mention Cork singer-songwriter Cathal Coughlan, who died recently at the age of 61, and I recall Coughlan’s comment a year ago that while he had enjoyed writing gloomy, death-obsessed lyrics in his youth, in his seventh decade that had lost its glamour.

“That’s very good,” the 63-year-old Dyer replies. “Similarly, my book starts with the Doors’ The End, which has a kind of adolescent allure, doesn't it?” He says he smiles when he occasionally passes young people’s birthday parties. “It’s for their 30th and you can hear them saying, ‘Oh, I’m so old’. When I got to 50, I thought I was so old, but I’d give anything now to be 50!” As a Dylan fan, I tell him I particularly enjoyed his thoughts on Bob’s unfailingly awful late period concerts. Oh dear, he worries, “we’re not going to have a falling-out, are we, over the merits or otherwise of Late Dylan? I made clear in the book, my sense of his greatness. is absolutely undiminished. I’m still so pleased, proud, grateful that I was at Blackbushe to see him in ‘78.” Returning to the theme of endings, he reflects that fiction is often about sudden changes, but so many of the most interesting things in life happen gradually, so gradually as to be imperceptible.

“This notion of the gradual is one of the important things about the book, how one’s taste changes gradually over the years. I abide absolutely by that great comment of DH Lawrence’s, who said ‘When I was young, I had very little patience. Now that I'm older I’ve got absolutely none.’ He died at 44, so I wonder how much more impatient he would have got.” When Dyer was young, he would read books he didn’t enjoy, and he cites The Idiot by Dostoevsky. “I hated almost every page of it, but I read it in the belief that I’d be improved by having done so. Now, I find I just don't have the chops to persist with something that I'm not enjoying.

“I could have read The Brothers Karamazov when I was 19, when all I wanted to do really was be in a pub. Weirdly, I could have read it then, whereas now I'd be much more resigned to not spending every night in a pub but equally I still seem unable to get through The Brothers Karamazov.” Speaking of age, he has mentioned in interviews his knees and overarm affecting his twice-weekly tennis games, so I ask after his health. He replies that next week in the New Statesman, he’s publishing an exclusive revelation about his elbow surgery. “I’m in the grips of a comeback. Because not only have I come back from elbow surgery, but I’ve just come back from getting Covid. I’m really just bouncing back like a tennis ball at the moment from everything.” On that subject then, it’s been some years since his most recent novel. Has he any intention to bouncing back in that direction?

“Oh, that’s a nasty little question!” he exclaims. “There I was boasting, and you give me a bloody nose.” I apologise, but he’s delighted. “You’re quite right to bring that up, because I'd be surprised if I wrote another novel. I think although I have a really wide range as a writer, my range as a fiction writer is very, very limited. It’s always the same, you know, group of friends somewhere, party, boy meets girl, romance, and that's about the extent of it, only the location has tended to vary, really.” He feels he has found a way to give expression to his urge to write creatively or imaginatively in what he calls “these funny neither-one-thing-nor-the-other kind books”.

For all the talk of endings, what’s next for Geoff Dyer? He recalls, a few years ago, contributing to an anthology where a number of writers were asked to draw maps, and he mentions Ordnance Survey maps, and the symbols they use for churches and other landmark.

“I had a whole map of my old town, Cheltenham, and instead of things like churches, I put on things like where I got into trouble or where there had been a fight, or where I’d had sex. It was nice autobiographical map, and what I’d really like to do is a more extensive version of that, not just to document my own childhood in Cheltenham in the 1960s, but hopefully it would be a wider journey that would have a wider generational appeal.” As we finish our conversation, he says: “Well, thank you for helping me fill this empty afternoon”. I wish him a safe journey, once the afternoon does, inevitably, come to an end

Geoff Dyerwill be at the West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry on Saturday, July 9th in the Maritime Hotel at 6.30. The West Cork Literary Festival takes place in and around the town of Bantry in West Cork from July 8th to 15th. www.westcorkliteraryfestival.ie