Book Review: Circus of Dreams remembers the heady days of the 1980s

Back in the early 1980s, John Walsh and I were both part of the London literary scene at a time when book launches were being reinvented as parties where people drank too much and exchanged lively gossip about writers, publishers, publicity girls (as they were called), and other journalists.

As a newcomer, I was always glad to see the tall, rumpled Walsh among the crowd, inevitably smiling, eager to confide some choice item of book-related news. My first novel had been published by Hamish Hamilton, and we were both freelance reviewers, often writing for the same publications.

Walsh had left a full-time job on a business magazine for the more exciting world of literary fiction and author interviews. Within a few short years he would become literary editor of the Evening Standard, leaving Fleet Street for the same post at The Sunday Times in 1988.

I thought that Walsh, who has written a book about his Irish roots in Oranmore, might find a chance to mention some of the Irish writers who were published in London at that time — Carlo Gébler, perhaps, who was a friend of his; Mary Leland; myself even. However, a quick look at the index revealed that we had not made the cut. Molly Keane had for her Booker-prize shortlisting.

The only Irish writer mentioned at any length is William Trevor. The rest of us obviously lacked the “pickled penis” factor, an item in Ian McEwan’s first story collection that helped to spread his fame and earned him the nickname Ian Macabre.

Walsh is an unashamed fan of the generation of writers who made literary fiction cool — Martin Amis, Julian Barnes, McEwan, Salman Rushdie, William Boyd, Graham Swift, Angela Carter, etc. He also knew the publishers, agents, and publicists who turned these writers into household names and, in some cases, millionaires.

Circus of Dreams is Walsh’s personal record of London publishing in the 1980s. Luckily his appetite for celebrity gossip is supplemented by a keen understanding of the business moves behind the invention of these literary stars, while his candour about his own shortcomings is endearing.

When his first review appeared in print he was advised to “watch the boyish enthusiasm. Restraint and cautious approval should be your watchwords.”

Luckily for us, Walsh blithely ignored that advice, as the book’s gung-ho subtitle, “Adventures in the 1980s Literary World”, proves.

Born in south London, Walsh arrived in publishing via Oxford and University College Dublin, at a time when the old ways that had persisted since Dickens’ days were finally being superseded by modern business practices.

Traditionally, publishing was a male domain and much business was conducted in exclusive “gentleman’s clubs”. Women were tolerated at executive level only if they were, like Livia Gollancz, Walsh’s first boss, extremely learned and well connected. After a few weeks at Gollancz, he was quietly reprimanded for the “excessive informality” of his dealings with his fellow workers.

This stuffy, hidebound scene was ripe for tearing apart, as a photograph of the “best of British writers 1982” suggests. Of the 20 writers nominated for a Sunday Times promotion, only 10 deigned to show up for the group photograph. The very concept of publicity was alien to the likes of VS Naipaul, Graham Greene, and William Golding. Those who did turn up — including John Betjeman, Laurie Lee, Anthony Burgess, 81-year-old Rosamund Lehmann, Beryl Bainbridge, and 76-year old Laurens van der Post — resulted in a picture of 10 “glum, middle-aged to elderly people, looking as if they’re undergoing some dull civic duty”, as Walsh puts it. However, the photograph and accompanying promotion by the newly formed Book Marketing Council led to a significant increase in the authors’ sales.

The obvious next step was to apply the same magic to a group of young novelists and so the “best of young British novelists” advertising campaign was launched. By sheer good luck, this coincided with a relaunch of Granta magazine, which just happened to have extracts from most of the 20 chosen writers lined up for its next issue, which was quickly retitled “Best of Young British Novelists — Twenty under Forty”, and is now a collector’s item.

The contrast with the earlier photograph could not be greater. All 20 writers turned up for the photoshoot, an interesting (if still unsmiling) group, from a kneeling Shiva Naipaul to a remarkably youthful Martin Amis, albeit with only four women included.

The writing had changed radically too, with “a new frankness of physical, especially sexual expression, of description, depiction, image and simile”, Walsh says.

Critic John Carey described the new writers’ radical approach as being like “a windscreen wiper across the eyeballs”. Nothing was off limits but, in addition to being caustic and satirical, some of the descriptions were just plain nasty but considered a justifiable reaction to the horrors of the modern world.

All of a sudden, the image of “writer” changed from threadbare and glum to downright sexy. The Booker Prize, which had been quietly awarding a smallish prize to the best novel of the year, decided to increase the prize money and televise the awards dinner, which quickly became the hottest ticket in town. Nominated books, even those that were intellectually challenging, started to sell in staggering quantities. The shortlist in the early 1980s included books of the calibre of Earthly Powers by Anthony Burgess, Rites of Passage by William Golding, Good Behaviour by Molly Keane, Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie, and The White Hotel by DM Thomas. Most of those books had sold more than half a million copies by early 1982.

Sales figures in subsequent years were helped enormously by Tim Waterstone’s decision to open a new kind of bookshop — large, well-stocked, and staffed by book lovers. Writers’ advances went from a few hundred pounds to five- or six-figure sums, and literary agents thrived. Staid publishing houses such as Faber & Faber appointed ever-younger staff, while a group of women, led by Australian Carmen Callil, circumvented Oxbridge’s hold on publishing jobs by founding their own feminist publishing house, Virago, which was hugely successful.

Editor Liz Calder, having been a star at Gollancz and Jonathan Cape, in 1986 became one of the founders of Bloomsbury, an impressive, new-style publishing house, later helped by its signing of JK Rowling, whose Harry Potter books went on to break all records.

Calder was also one of the founders of the Groucho Club, where publishing and media figures mixed after-hours, albeit a little sniffily, with executives from the world of advertising and rock music.

Bloomsbury pioneered the technique of marketing the author, rather than the book. Books often went straight to paperback, which made more financial sense than the tradition of being launched in hardback and then reissued.

Soon marketing and publicity departments had more say in what was published than the editors, to the horror of the old guard.

Alas, conglomerates, greedy for the next blockbuster, started buying up and amalgamating publishing houses, which quickly lost their identity. Newspapers moved from Fleet Street to soul-less Wapping and by the late 1980s the publishing boom was waning.

Nowadays it seems natural that publishing decisions should be led by marketing and publicity people, not the editors. Editors who dislike this approach sometimes leave and start their own publishing companies, often with great success — such as Tramp in Dublin or Fitzcarraldo in London. For a detailed account of how this came about — informed by his interest in business as much as his relish for gossip — Walsh’s memoir is highly recommended.