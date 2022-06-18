Book Review: How Mildred Dresselaus forged a path in STEM 

How do we encourage more girls into careers in Stem? Fifteen of the 20 fastest-growing careers in the world require a background in maths or science. Yet, only 25% of Stem jobs in Ireland are currently held by females, it was reported earlier this year. It’s a perennial issue that is hopefully, albeit extremely slowly, sliding in the right direction. Biographies like that of Mildred Dresselhaus might not lead to a slew of girls reaching for it and changing the course of their lives, but certainly, the trajectory of her early travails in life, science, and education could inspire some to think, ‘why not me?’

Born in Brooklyn to Polish Jewish parents in 1930, Dresselhaus forged a career in nanoscience, making influential discoveries about the properties of carbon, including graphite, buckyballs, nanotubes, and graphene, leading to applications that range from lighter, stronger aircraft to more energy-efficient and flexible electronics. She was also one of the first female professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where she taught - and inspired - for decades. “Millie didn’t just create a lab, she created a family. She worked with us to ensure we succeeded,” says one former student. Dresselhaus was the first woman to win a National Medal of Science in engineering and the first solo recipient of the Kavil Prize, a biennial award in the disciplines of astrophysics, nanoscience, and neuroscience. She authored or co-authored 17,700 research articles and eight books, mostly on carbon and its fundamental properties.

But it was a battle for Dresselhaus to get to where she wanted to go. Initially, she thought where she wanted to go was a career in music. Her brother Irving was preternaturally gifted at violin, being offered a scholarship, completely gratis, as a five-year-old that sees the family uproot from Brooklyn to the Bronx. But this being the early 1930s, they are beset by setbacks. Millie shows aptitude for studying music too, obtaining a scholarship herself. “Without music school, I never would be where I am today - not in any way,” she says. She gets her first paying job at the age of eight - tutoring a special-needs pupil for 15-20 hours a week for 50c an hour. She worked as a child labourer in a New York City sweatshop in the summer, putting zippers together. Still inspired by her brother, now a student of science and mathematics, she follows a similar path in education, sneaking into museums in her spare time and expanding her tutelage too - now charging $5 an hour ($67 in today’s money).

And then a familiar, though less signposted, crossroads to today’s female prospective Stem students. Dresselhaus knew her prospects for a career in science were not great, having been discouraged by her high school guidance counsellor and considering her precarious financial standing. She didn’t have great aspirations back in the late-1940s - how could she? “My objective… was getting some training, so I could do something better than work in a zipper factory.” But she is encouraged when she needs it, beginning with an introductory-level physics course in college taught by a woman, Rosalyn Yalow - the second woman to win the Nobel prize in physiology or medicine and who became a trusted mentor to Dresselhaus.

If she didn’t have such people to lean on, you feel she would despair - anyone would. One adviser in college, an excellent researcher, held a deep-seated bias in thinking women should have no role in science. It was a time when department heads write that “a lot of the technical education we’re giving women today is going to be wasted. They’ll get married, have children, and their period of productivity won’t last more than a few years.”

Carbon Queen: The Remarkable Life of Nanoscience Pioneer Mildred Dresselhaus Maia Weinstock

A successful thesis - based on the question, what would happen to the microwave properties of superconductors when they were placed in a magnetic field? - produces a small wave in the physics community and yet she was still unsure of a career in physics. “It was questionable whether I had much of an opportunity to go from there.” At Cornell University, there is uproar when she volunteers to teach a course on electromagnetic theory after the abrupt departure of a professor. “It was difficult for these senior faculty to comprehend and deal with having a young woman teach young men,” she recalls.

It helped that Dresselhaus had a supportive husband, Gene, who had been the more prominent physicist but was happy as the spotlight shone ever brighter on his wife. Granddaughter Elizabeth Dresselhaus recalls: “Apparently Gene was very outspoken about his dislike for certain scientists who refused to take Millie seriously, especially in the early days.” (It is curious that Maia Weinstock brushes over, in a single paragraph, Millie’s first, brief marriage, to a Holocaust refugee. She notes that, not unexpectedly, Dresselhaus did not discuss it publicly, though in a 1976 interview, said: “I learned about what was important in my life and what I wanted to do.”)

From 1959 to 1964, Millie and Gene have four children - “I hurried up and had all the children I was going to have before 35” - and with Gene happy to help out at home, alongside a nanny, a noted privilege, Dresselhaus is able to continue with the upwards trajectory of her career, leading her to MIT, where she made history as the first female professor within the Department of Electrical Engineering and its second within the entire School of Engineering.

Millie Dresselhaus’ story is, and should be, inspiring. In a time when prestigious universities such as Princeton, Yale, and Harvard don’t even allow women to apply for regular admission, she forges her own path. And she is quick to pass it on to the next generation, helping found the MIT Women’s Forum which provided a space to advance prospects for women. As the book continues, it almost becomes a list-ticking exercise in Dresselhaus’ milestones and achievements - not a bad thing, just less interesting than the rags-to-riches rise.

Weinstock gives only one-and-a-half pages to Dresselhaus's time as the director of the US Department of Energy’s Office of Science, appointed to the role by Bill Clinton in the last year of his presidency. It is sometimes twee, with tics like “according to family legend” and “... the story goes…” Or this oddity: “Were it not for high school chemistry - or books like this one - you might never realise that the brilliant rocks strung together in a diamond necklace and the dull blackish filling of an everyday pencil are elemental siblings, made of essentially the same substance - solid carbon - but drastically different in appearance and behaviour.”

But as the modern world emerges, so we get funny images of Dresselhaus toting suitcases of documents around with her as she travels the world for work, relying heavily on the fax machine. Utilising graphs and illustrations of experiments, Weinstock tries to open up the world of carbon herself.

Published by the MIT Press, perhaps it is a little fawning of the establishment, but the story of Millie Dresselhaus is one that deserves to be told and one that hopefully inspires girls and women, facing that pivotal moment in life, to plump for a career in science. Who knows where it will lead?