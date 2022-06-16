TV review: GUTF spoof morning show is fully-formed and fabulous

The problem with writing about GUTF (YouTube) is that it’s much funnier than it sounds.

It’s a spoof morning show....

Come back, come back!

I know we’ve seen this in various guises before, with an Alan Partridge highlight, but this is different.

First of all, it’s largely produced, directed, written and performed by a gang of Irish comedians, some of whom made a name with short videos during the pandemic. Michael Fry, Tony Cantwell, Justine Stafford, Killian Sundermann, Emma Doran and more are in there. My favourite is Shane Daniel Byrne, who plays it straight and sincere as one of the two hosts, driving the show along and allowing co-host Tony Cantwell to act the gowl a bit. (It’s like the dynamic between Maura and Daithí on RTÉ’s Today show, and I mean that in a good way all round.)

What really sets this apart is they don’t try too hard. While most parodies have a 'laugh now' quality about them: there aren’t a lot of gags in GUTF. It’s more in the Alan Partridge vein, where you could mistake it for an actual TV show if you weren’t paying attention.

Michael is note-perfect as an Irish mammy to a waster teenage son played by Killian Sundermann

The opening sketch has the peerless Michael Fry as an Irish Mammy, beads and all, on the couch with her waster teenage son, played by Killian Sundermann. Fry is note-perfect as the partially martyred Mammy, while Sundermann slouches next to her, playing to the hosts.

It gets funnier and funnier. Sunderman is brilliant at physical comedy and funny faces, living proof that humour is a lot more than telling jokes. Tony Cantwell — who also co-produced GUTF — shows off his comic timing. I nearly spat out my teeth laughing at one part, where he praises the Sundermann teenager for his impression of his mother.

There is lovely subtlety here, capturing the way chat show hosts are dying to be down with the kids, even when they know it’s impossible.

No sob story for Justine Stafford's Sarah Borning

Justine Stafford is the next guest, dead-panning as a talent show contestant who didn’t make the grade because she didn’t have a decent sob story. The gag here would be a bit obvious in less talented hands, but these aren’t less talented hands.

The writing is spot on, the set is suitably pastel and inoffensive — even the way the hosts sit on the couch made me snigger. Anyone who says that you never get good Irish comedy on TV needs to look at GUTF.

There is no short-cut to something this funny. Like a great comedy, they’ve kept a sharp eye on the little details. The Office wasn’t just brilliant because of the dialogue.

It worked because every little bit was top class, down to the way David Brent straightened his tie.

GUTF: even the way the hosts sit on the couch made me snigger

Michael Fry is back later in the episode, doing a send-up of the make-over slot as a beautician called Friedrich. Every bit of it is a treat.

GUTF didn’t come out of nowhere: these comedians have been around for a while. But for a show like this to arrive fully-formed and fabulous — that’s a rare treat. Get watching.