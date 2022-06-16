Want to star in a Netflix show? If you're in West Cork read on... 

The seven-part thriller will be partly filmed in Union Hall and Glandore
Want to star in a Netflix show? If you're in West Cork read on... 

The pier at Union Hall, West Cork

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 12:10
Nicole Glennon

An open casting call has been issued for a Netflix thriller which will begin filming in West Cork later this month.

The seven-part series will be partly filmed in the small fishing village of Union Hall and harbour-town Glandore in West Cork, with filming also taking place in Dublin and Wicklow.

One open casting session was held in Dinty’s Pub in Union Hall on Tuesday last, with the Southern Star reporting that crews are already on-site painting buildings and installing a sculpture for the thriller.

It's understood cast and crews will be in place at Union Hall and Glandore for a week at the end of this month and again in September.

We don't know much about the thriller yet, but the plot will reportedly revolve around a group of journalists who travel to West Cork to uncover a 20-year-old mystery.

If you're interested in starring as a background actor in the series, you can apply online at celticcasting.ie 

