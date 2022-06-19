Five Things for the Week Ahead: big beats and a bundle of Bazzes

1 |cork midsummer|

Guests of the Nation

ongoing until Saturday June 26; Cork Opera House and Triskel Arts Centre

Corcadorca presents a new theatre production inspired by Frank O’Connor’s seminal short story, Guests of the Nation, staged in and around Cork Opera House & Triskel Arts Centre - meet-up time for ticket-holders for the site-specific show is 10pm at the Opera House.

2 |tv|

Baz and Nancy's Last Orders

RTÉ 1, 9.35pm

The nation's favourite mother and son, Baz and Nancy, take an entertaining sideways glance at the morbid but also strangely uplifting business of editing your life's final chapter.

3 |gigs|

The Chemical Brothers

Wednesday June 23; Musgrave Park, Cork

UK big-beat proponents have always had a way with big tunes and bigger festival crowds - so an evening stadium gig ought to be just the ticket for a fanbase seeking the crowd-pleasers live.

4 |cinema|

Elvis

Friday June 24; cinemas nationwide

Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star as the pioneering pop icon and his manager Colonel Parker respectively, as director Baz Luhrmann turns his penchant for musical cinema to the life and times of America's first megastar.

5 |cork midsummer|

Fete de la Musique

Saturday June 25; The Everyman, Cork

9 artists based in 3 countries come together for the first time to present performances in Paris, Cork and Dakar - including Cork rapper/producer Salamay and Dublin soul singer Toshin.