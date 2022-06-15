Queen guitarist Brian May gets emotional after sharing stage with 'hologram' Freddie Mercury

A hot topic in recent times for music and entertainment has been the idea of officially-licensed "hologram" shows representing legacy acts.

From festival appearances by projected avatars representing late stars like rapper Tupac Shakur, to full auditorium tours for a virtual Roy Orbison, all the way to Swedish pop sensations Abba providing motion-capture and vocals for their own on-stage swansong, electing to be remembered as something approaching their 1970s pomp, rather than performing older songs as their current selves.