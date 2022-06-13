Podcast Corner: Three recent Irish podcasts worth checking out 

Irish Life and Lore

Irish Life and Lore is a podcast that’s featured here before and it’s always a good one to turn to for something different but consistently interesting. Maurice and Jane O’Keeffe, from Tralee, Co Kerry, set up the educational and commercial organisation to record and archive oral history in Ireland - over 4,000 recordings have been compiled, and are showcased in the podcast, with more than 75 episodes clocked up to date.

Recent episodes of note include ‘Stories and Memories of South-West Cork’, with the likes of local historian Donal McSweeney and singer Cáit ni Bhuachalla featuring as part of recordings compiled in 2004 from Ballyvourney, Inchigeela, Coolea, and Kilgarvan. The two-part ‘Policing the Irish Free State’ offers fascinating insights into the early years of the force.

But perhaps the standout episode so far this year is ‘Living History’, a recording with one of Ireland’s oldest citizens, 108-year-old Máirín Hughes. She discusses her memories of the 1916-23 period in Killarney; the Spanish flu; the early days of the Free State; the Blasket Islands, Peg Sayers, and Robin Flower. She worked in the Medical Laboratory at UCC from 1931 to 1947, and recalls her time there.

My Favourite Album

My Favourite Album with Andrea Cleary is in the midst of its second season, with various people joining to explain how their record of choice shaped them and what it means to them now. Influencer and Love Island expert Fionnuala Jones and journalist and The Group Chat co-host Richard Chambers discussed Fall Out Boy’s Take This to your Grave and Kendrick Lamar’s Good kid, mAAd city, respectively, in the first episodes of the season, while Choice Prize-nominated singer songwriter Ailbhe Reddy talked about the slow burn of Julia Jacklin’s Crushing, which Cleary points out is the most recently released album to be featured on the podcast - proof that you never know when your favourite album will hit.

We are the Makers

Another show that returned last month was Donal Dineen’s superlative We are the Makers, its fifth episode an interview with Mám and Swan Lake (Loch na hEala) choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan. Each episode of the podcast has broken the 1.20-hour mark, offering bang for your buck. Whether it’s the listeners or his dancers, with whom he practises yoga each morning of rehearsals, Keegan-Dolan is an inspiring listen, talking about the pull of the land in west Kerry and how he couldn’t do something more ‘commercial’. But Dineen himself is equally inspiring, like his radio shows or his ongoing Make me an Island podcast, crafting a world that seduces the listener.