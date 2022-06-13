Crawford in Cork gets major funding allocation to purchase new art  

Two Irish art galleries are to be awarded a sum of €1.5m to purchase new art for their collections. The Crawford Art Gallery in Cork is to receive €650,000, while IMMA (Irish Museum of Modern Art) in Dublin will get €850,000 from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Art, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.
Both institutions will use the funds to build on a previous substantial acquisition grant which also helped them support Irish artists in the pandemic era. In 2020, Crawford used its allocation of €400,000 to purchase 225 artworks from a number of contemporary artists, while IMMA did similar with its €600,000.
One of the aims of the new funding is to ensure the national collection will be more representative of contemporary Ireland, and deal with related issues. Minister Catherine Martin said the funding would help ensure the collection is more reflective of “multiple identities and varied perspectives”.
“It is critical that our institutions keep pace with new developments in our culture and this fund will enable them to present challenging works in new media that tackle head-on some of the most important issues today, including de-colonisation and climate change,” added Ms Martin.
Welcoming the allocation, Crawford director Mary said: “It represents a real opportunity to engage with contemporary artists and create new conversations within the Crawford Collection across the centuries. It is an important commitment to building significant collections for the public to enjoy now and into the future.”
As well as the two blocks of acquisition funding, the Crawford has also been allocated €29m for a major redevelopment. Exploratory works were carried out at the Emmet Place facility in April, and the major construction phase could begin in mid-2023 which would involve the temporary closure of the building.