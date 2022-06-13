Crawford in Cork gets major funding allocation to purchase new art  

Two Irish art galleries are to be awarded a sum of €1.5m to purchase new art for their collections. The Crawford Art Gallery in Cork is to receive €650,000, while IMMA (Irish Museum of Modern Art) in Dublin will get €850,000 from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Art, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Both institutions will use the funds to build on a previous substantial acquisition grant which also helped them support Irish artists in the pandemic era. In 2020, Crawford used its allocation of €400,000 to purchase 225 artworks from a number of contemporary artists, while IMMA did similar with its €600,000.