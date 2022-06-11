Hot 100: Our critics discuss the top picks of summer 2022

MOVIES

1 Men, June 3

Psychological horror starring Jessie Buckley as a woman holidaying alone in the wake of her husband’s death. Alex Garland directs.

2 Dashcam, June 3

Inventive horror as a woman livestreams a road trip that turns into a nightmare. Annie Hardy and Angela Enahoro star.

3 Jurassic World Dominion, June 10

Humans and dinosaurs share the planet peacefully – but for how long? Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star.

4 Lightyear, June 17

Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) leaps from Toy Story to infinity and beyond.

Lightyear 2022. © Disney © Disney•Pixar © & ™ Lucasfilm LTD © Marvel

5 Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, June 17

Fifty-something widow Nancy (Emma Thompson) embarks on a quest for adventure, love and – most importantly – sex. Sophie Hyde directs.

6 Elvis, June 24

Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of The King stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

7 Food Fight, June 24

Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars as a social media influencer wreaking havoc on Dublin’s restaurants.

8 The Black Phone, June 24

An abducted child starts receiving calls from a killer’s previous victims on a disused phone. Ethan Hawke stars.

9 Nitram, July 1

Justin Kurzel’s account of the 1996 Port Arthur mass murder stars Caleb Landry Jones.

10 Minions: The Rise of Gru, July 1

Twelve-year-old Gru (Steve Carrell) plots his world domination, aided and abetted by his babbling yellow lunatics.

11 Thor: Love and Thunder, July 8

Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) sets out to make the gods extinct, but Thor (Chris Hemsworth) begs to differ. Matt Damon co-stars.

12 Rumble, July 10

Animated adventure set in the fantasy world of monster wrestling. Hamish Grieve directs.

13 Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, July 15

English cleaning lady and Dior fanatic Mrs Harris (Lesley Manville) decamps to Paris in the 1950s. Anthony Fabian directs.

14 The Railway Children Return, July 15

Belated sequel to the much-loved children’s classic, starring Jenny Agutter and Tom Courtenay.

15 Persuasion, July 15

Dakota Johnson stars as Anne Elliott in Carrie Cracknell’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless novel.

16 Where the Crawdads Sing, July 15

Mystery thriller set in the Deep South, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as a woman accused of murder.

17 Nope, July 22

Daniel Kaluuya stars in Jordan Peele’s latest horror thriller. Steven Yeun co-stars.

18 Bullet Train, July 29

A Japanese bullet train is chock-a-block with assassins, with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock to the fore.

Brad Pitt stars in Bullet Train.

19 Black Adam, July 29

The god-like Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) unleashes the awesome destructive powers of the Egyptian gods. Jaume Collet-Serra directs.

20 DC League of Super-Pets, July 29

Animated tale of how the pets of various superheroes – Superman, Batman et al – save the world. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson star.

21 Eiffel, August 5

Gustave Eiffel (Romain Duris) is commissioned to build an iconic tower for Paris. Emma Mackey co-stars.

22 The Bride, August 26

An unsuspecting Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) marries into a family of vampires. Sean Pertwee co-stars.

23 Salem’s Lot, September 9

Feature-length adaptation of Stephen King’s vampire classic, starring Ben Mears and William Sadler.

24 Distant, September 16

Sci-fi thriller with meteor miner Andy (Anthony Ramos) racing to rescue his co-worker Naomi (Naomi Calloway) before their oxygen runs out.

25 Don’t Worry Darling, September 23

1950s housewife Alice (Florence Pugh) begins to suspect there’s something not quite right about her utopian new home. Olivia Wilde directs.

FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Declan Burke

MUSIC

26 Tom Jones, Live at the Marquee, Cork June 11

Veteran singer performs songs from his heartbreaking 2021 album, Surrounded by Time

27 The Killers, Malahide Castle, Dublin June 14, 15

Brandon Flowers and company return with their Millennial take on Springsteen and British new-wave acts.

28 Orbital, Live at the Marquee, Cork June 18

Twenty seven years ago, Orbital were a highlight of the iconic Féile 95 festival. Now the techno siblings return to Cork.

29 Tate McRae, Academy, Dublin June 17,18

Gen Z pop star from Canada often compared to Billie Eilish

30 Phoebe Bridgers, Fairview Park, Dublin June 20

Indie superstar and girlfriend of Normal People’s Paul Mescal.

Phoebe Bridgers Frank Ockenfels Weekend

31 Alanis Morissette, 3Arena Dublin June 21

Isn’t it ironic that it has taken until now for Morissette to be celebrated as one of the unique voices of her generation.

32 Harry Styles, Aviva Stadium, Dublin June 22

Boy next door superstar, supported by TikTok sensation Mitski.

Harry Styles album Harry's House.

33 Pet Shop Boys, Live at the Marquee Cork, June 22

Deadpan pop from the iconic duo.

34 Chemical Brothers, Musgrave Park Cork June 23

Big beat survivors tour their Brexit-informed 2019 LP, No Geography.

35 Sharon Van Etten, Cork Midsummer Festival June 23

Confessional singer-songwriter, who has just released her sensational new LP, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.

36 Eagles, Aviva Stadium, Dublin June 24

Take it easy at the Aviva as soft-rock veterans return.

37 St Vincent, Fairview Park, Dublin June 26

Annie Clarke gets her seventies sleaze on in her evocative latest LP, Daddy’s Home.

38 Crowded House, Live at the Marquee, Cork, June 27

Australia/New Zealand power pop veterans.

39 Guns ’n Roses, Marlay Park, Dublin June 28

The classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan return for their first Irish show since Slane.

40 Haim, Trinity College, Dublin June 28

California power-pop from all sister trio.

41 Red Hot Chilii Peppers, Marlay Park, Dublin June 29

Funky 90s survivors.

42 Olivia Rodrigo, Live at the Marquee, Cork June 29

Gen Z megastar kicks off new tour.

43 Elton John, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork July 1

The veteran piano-man brings his farewell tour to Cork.

44 Fontaines DC, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin July 2,3

Grammy-nominated Dubliners return to the old sod.

45 Diana Ross, 3Arena, Dublin July 3

A chain reaction is assured as living legend Ross visits Ireland.

46 Mick Flannery, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin July 7

Cork troubadour tours his gritty, thoughtful songbook

47 Belinda Carlisle, Cork Opera House, July 15

Heaven on earth on Leeside as 80s pop queen visits.

48 Sinead O'Connor, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin , July 17

The most searing voice of her generation.

49 Arcade Fire, 3Arena, Dublin August 30, 31

U2’s baton is take-up by heartfelt US/Canada troupe 100 Gecs, Olympia, Dublin September 1 Maximalist fun from US “hyper-pop” duo.

50 Festivals:

All Together Now, Waterford July 29 – 31: Nick Cave headlines the festival at Curraghmore House, Waterford. Indiependence, Cork July 29 – 31: Mitchelstown festival hosts Bastille and Fatboy Slim.

FOOD

51 BIG GRILL FESTIVAL 2022 Aug 11-14: The incomparable BG is back in Herbert Park, bigger and better than ever after the pandemic, for a celebration of live fire cooking with chefs, restaurants, fire, smoke, music, demos, talks, live music, kids theatre and a whole load of finest food and beverages. https://biggrillfestival.com

52 July 29-31 Grub Circus at All Together Now: A two day programme of food, drink and edible anarchy, programmed and hosted by Irish Examiner food writer Joe McNamee at the All Together Now music festival and featuring Ireland’s top chefs, food writers, drinks specialists and so much more. https://www.alltogethernow.ie & https://www.instagram.com/grubcircus/

53 June 26 Street Feast National day of community lunches, feasts organised in front gardens, on streets and greens, in car parks, laneways, local parks and community centres, https://streetfeast.ie

54 June to September Carlingford Lough Cruises Tasting Cruises, welcome cocktail, tutored tastings, live music and more, set against stunning views of the Cooley Peninsula and the Mourne Mountains. Including Craft Brewery Cruise with Whitewater Brewery, Oysters & Guinness Cruise, Tastes of Cooley Cruise, Wine & Cheese Pairing Cruise, Tastes of the Lough Cruise, and a Whiskey & Gin Tasting Cruise featuring Boann Distillery. (https://www.carlingfordloughcruises.com/cruises/summer-gin/)

55 June to September Field Exchange Brookfield Farm Collaboration of art and agriculture on the very progressive Brookfield Farm, near Lough Derg, specifically addressing the relationships between agriculture and creativity to combat climate change. https://www.brookfield.farm/pages/about-field-exchange

56 June 23 Italian Wine Dinner with Leslie Williams and Enrico Fantasia Two greats of the Irish wine world unite to host an evening of stunning Italian wine and food in the Fallon & Byrne Ballroom, in Dublin https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/italian-wine-dinner-with-leslie-williams-and-enrico-fantasia-tickets-347833117217?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

57 Aug 26-28 Savour the Flavour of Donegal Town A weekend of food & drink experiences for the whole family, including demos from celebrity & local award-winning chefs, food tours, workshops at the kids' kitchen & more!

58 Sept 30 to Oct 2 Dingle Food Festival Dingle Peninsula Food Festival includes a taste trail in over 60 outlets, the unveiling of the annual Blas na hEireann award winners and one of the very best food parties in the Irish culinary calendar. http://www.dinglefood.com and http://www.irishfoodawards.com

59 June 18/19 Cork Summer Show 2022 The Cork Summer Show is organised by the Munster Agricultural Society and is Cork's oldest agricultural, food and community event.https://www.corksummershow.com

60 June 16-19 Taste of Dublin Taking in the Iveagh Gardens hosting world class chefs, bringing food from their restaurants, cooking demonstrations, spirits masterclasses & wine tastings, plus boutique food markets with an array of food and drink purveyors, artisan producers and manufacturers> http://tasteofdublin.ie

Joe McNamee

BOOKS

61 In Laura Kay’s Tell Me Everything (Quercus, approx €15.99, out now), Natasha has everything under control, at least that's what her clients think. She’s a therapist, but needs to start taking her own advice. Still living with her ex-girlfriend, and a commitment-phobe, Natasha's messy love life is made up of dates and one-night stands. But when Margot arrives on the scene, everything changes. Flailing between mending long broken relationships and starting new ones, denial is no longer an option. If she wants to be happy, she’ll have to start making it happen for herself. Warm, and laugh-out-loud funny.

62 If ever you were stuck on how to feel happier about the life you’re living now, Angela Scannlan’s Joyrider (Ebury, approx €19.99, out now) is here to help with that. What happens when we stop taking things for granted and start putting some grá* into our gratitude, as she puts it? When we consciously turn our heads and hearts to what we have and focus on the good? This is her easy-to-put-into-practice guide to tapping into your own natural super resource - joy. It’s full of life and a fresh take on the traditional ‘self-help’ format.

63 In Shirlene Obuobi’s In Rotation (Quercus, approx €15.99, out June 21) Ghanaian-American Angela Appiah has checked off all the boxes for the 'Perfect Immigrant Daughter': enrol in an elite medical school, snag a suitable lawyer/doctor/engineer boyfriend, and surround herself with a gaggle of loyal friends... But when her boyfriend dumps her and she bombs the most important exam of her medical career, Angie finds herself in the middle of a quarter life crisis she never planned for. It gets complicated when Ricky Gutierrez - who sees Angie for who she is - comes on the scene. Original and clever.

64 Is it worse to lie to your husband or the police? Rikke is deceiving both. When their upstairs neighbour Jørgen is found dead, she's questioned alongside her husband Åsmund. How can Rikke admit in front of Åsmund that she and Jørgen were having an affair? She plans to tell Åsmund before anyone else does, but before she can summon the courage to confess, Rikke realises Jørgen can only have been killed by someone living in their small apartment building. Does she know the killer? Helene Flood’s The Lover (MacLehose Press, approx €17.99, out June 23) is a gripping, Nordic thriller.

65 In Tish Delaney’s The Saint of Lost Things (Hutchinson Heinemann, approx €16.99, out June 30) Lindy Morris lives with her Auntie Bell on the outskirts of Granda Morris’s farmland in Ballyglen, Ireland. He’s a complex man and keeps them as far away from him as he can. He wanted sons but instead got two daughters: Auntie Bell and Lindy's mother, who disappeared long ago. There was a time when Lindy managed to escape, when she went to London. It was a world away from her old life. But she ended up back in Ballyglen, and decades later, buried secrets get unearthed.

66 In Carlene Bauer’s Girls They Write Songs About (Magpie, approx €17.99 out July 7), Rose and Charlotte arrive in 1990s New York, fresh out of college and full of ambition. When they end up working at the same music magazine, Charlotte – earnest, bookish – is wary of brash, outspoken Rose. But a friendship is forged and over time their lives intertwine as they weather career success and failure, marriage, divorce, motherhood. A million decisions, large and small, will change who they are and what they want from life. A smart and poignant read.

67 I’m Sorry You Feel That Way by Rebecca Wait (riverrun, approx €16.99, July 8) follows the lives of Celia and her three children - Michael, and twins Hanna and Alice. Both are saint and sinner. One is pretty and loved. The other is not - as she’s frequently reminded. Their mother has her favourites, the older brother is not to be reckoned with when he disapproves and their father is absent, for the most part - never quite there. And there is the catastrophe that is never spoken of, but has shaped - and changed - everything. You won’t be able to put this one down.

68 After a game of hide and seek is over, little Lily Murphy hasn't been found. Her parents search the woods but life in their peaceful Dublin suburb is never the same again. Years later, Joanna moves into a new house. It seems perfect, until she learns that this was once Lily Murphy’s home. She starts to unravel the secrets beneath this close-knit community - and she thinks she knows what really happened to Lily. But if the truth gets out, she could be in trouble. Irish author Andrea Mara knows how to write page-turning crime fiction and Hide and Seek (Bantam Press approx €14.99, out August 4) is her best yet.

69 Donal Ryan’s The Queen of Dirt Island (Doubleday, approx €16.99, out August 18) takes us back to the small community in Nenagh in County Tipperary, focusing on three generations of Aylward women. Mary and Eileen, whose camaraderie has endured a lifetime, live with Eileen’s daughter Saoirse within a small estate of farming land. Their harmony is interrupted when Kit Gladney’s ‘prodigal’ grandson Josh and his girlfriend Honey return to the village. A remarkable read about four generations of women and the love and stories that bind them - Ryan’s stories just keep getting better.

70 When Amy first kisses someone, she knows at once how their relationship will end. An argument in the supermarket, a hasty escape through the bathroom window on the second date… After years of unhappy endings in flash-forward, Amy drunkenly kisses three men at a wedding: two painful, one perfect. But because of all the champagne, she’s not sure who they were. Hilarious hiccups, disastrous dates, crossed lines and – just maybe – a happy ending might be around the corner. Molly James’ Skip To The End (Quercus, approx €16.99, out August 18) is a sparkling summer romance.

Jennifer McShane

FASHION

71 PODCAST: Who Made My Clothes?

INFO: https://fashionrevolution.org/

Hosted by fashion journalist Tamsin Blanchard, Fashion Revolution’s 3-part podcast, Who Made My Clothes? explores the hidden stories behind the clothes we wear. Through investigations and interviews with supply chain experts, garment workers and politicians, each episode equips listeners with practical actions to help address fashion’s social and environmental problems.

72 EVENT: Galway Races Ladies Day

DATES: July 28th INFO: www.galwayraces.com

The West looks raises the style stakes as the race is on for the Connacht Hospitality Group Best Dressed Lady Competition. Led by head judge, model agent Mandy Maher, the grand prize includes €10,000 cash with €3,000 for the winner of Best Hat.

73 TREND: Church’s Fishermen Sandals

INFO: www.church-footwear.com

Move over Birkenstock. Church’s fisherman sandals are proving this season’s footwear go-to. Chunky and breathable, these caged iterations prove seamlessly transitional whatever the weather. Wear yours with a billowy summer dress or white jeans and a marinière sweater for cooler days.

74 EVENT: Ladies Lunch for Ukraine

DATES: June 23rd INFO: www.eventbrite.ie

Join Cork women supporting women for a special charity lunch. Hosted at Isaac’s restaurant, enjoy a drinks reception, 3-course meal with wine, music by Sharon Crosbie and fashion from brands and boutiques like Sheena’s, ItSoMe, Designer'd and Kinsale’s Hattitude. 100% of the proceeds got to helping Ukrainian women and children living in Millstreet, Co. Cork. Sponsored by EY. Tickets: €100.

Hot 100

75 TREND: Orange Crush

Looking to refresh your post-lockdown wardrobe? Let this season’s orange crush quench your style thirst. Wear head-to-toe as seen at Dior and Proenza Schouler or as a splash of colour to suit your taste.

A model walks the runway for Proenza Schouler during NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)

Annmarie O'Connor

TRAVEL/ARTS & CULTURE

76. Translations

Abbey Theatre, and touring

Brian Friel’s classic tale of intercultural shenanigans between the representatives of the Crown, and local inhabitants of an Irish-speaking area of Donegal. Following the current Dublin run, the production tours to Limerick, Galway, and Donegal.

77.Maria Stuarda

Cork Opera House, June 15-16

Mezzo soprano Tara Erraught stars in Donizetti’s take on real events in Tudor England with Queen Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots. After Cork, the production travels to Wexford and Limerick.

78.Guests of the Nation

Cork Midsummer Festival, June 18-25

The dream team of Kevin Barry and Corcadorca have teamed up for a version of Frank O’Connor’s classic short story, with the audience strolling from Cork Opera House to Triskel Arts Centre to watch the scenes unfold. One of several decent theatre options in the festival.

79.Crosstown Drift

Cork Midsummer Festival, June 19

The literary strand of the festival is composed of three parts: a walking tour, a bus tour, and a boat tour. Along the way, various authors – including Kevin Barry, Sara Baume, and Doireann Ní Ghríofa – will read from their work.

80. Galway Film Fleadh

July 5-10

For an event that had fairly humble beginnings, this festival has become a major fixture on the calendar, providing an early showcase for Irish films and emerging talent.

81. West Cork Literary Festival

Bantry, July 8-15

One of the many festivals that’s delighted to be back to live events after the Covid years. Among the authors reading in West Cork will be Zadie Smith, Paul Muldoon and Sara Baume.

82. Galway International Arts Festival

July 11-24

The annual arts extravaganza includes strong theatre and visual arts strands, with likely highlights including Steppenwolf from Chicago performing Sam Shepard’s True West; and Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh combining for the third instalment in their opera trilogy.

83. Meat and Potatoes

Crawford Art Gallery, Cork; opens July 16

An exhibition that does exactly what it says on the tin, bringing together a number of historic and contemporary artists who have used food in their art. Other strands will include a look at utensils and cookware through the ages, and an exploration of some of the politics and other issues around food.

84. Kilkenny Arts Festival

August 4-14

Rough Magic have a production planned of The Tempest, while the festival’s typically strong classical music strand includes Johnny Gandelsman performing Bach’s cello suites, and the Carducci String Quartet playing Shostakovich’s 15 Quartets.

85. Cork Proms Cork Opera House, August 11-18

The Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra will be joined by various guests for three separate shows, each themed around the music of Beethoven, The Beatles and Broadway.

Des O'Driscoll

TV & STREAMING

86. Charlie Bird: Loud and Clear RTÉ One, Monday, June 13

A documentary in which the much-loved broadcaster and his wife discuss the implications of his diagnosis with motor neurone disease, and Charlie’s determination to make the most of his time left, including the climbing of Croagh Patrick.

87. Money Heist: Korea Netflix, June 24

If you loved the Spanish-language thriller, and have recently tuned into Korean TV talents via Squid Game, then perhaps this is the perfect foreign-language show for you. Basically, it’s a Korean take on La Casa de Papel.

88. Westworld Sky Atlantic/Now, June 27

It’s the fourth season of the dystopian tale that we first saw in 2016, and stars such as Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, and Ed Harris are still involved. The ac-tion has long moved beyond the western theme-park setting of the first series, with much of the new run taking place in an equivalent mafia-themed attrac-tion.

89. Stranger Things Netflix, July 1

After the thrills’n’spills of volume one of a season where Kate Bush has arguably been the breakout star, the two episodes of volume two drop together. According to creators, the Duffer Brothers, season four is the second-last insalment.

90. Better Call Saul Netflix, July 12

Yawn-inducing, or the best show since Breaking Bad? If you’re in the latter camp, you’ll be dodging the sunshine to sit in a darkened room and savour the final six episodes of the show, dropping weekly on the streaming service.

91. Uncoupled Netflix, July 29



Darren Star has shown his Midas touch with such series as Sex and the City, Modern Family and Emily in Paris, and Netflix are hoping he can repeat that success with this tale of a gay man who suddenly finds himself single again after 17 years. The lighthearted tale stars Neil Patrick Harris (Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events).

92. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+, August 17

What happens when a woman receives a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner? And so, the female version of Marvel’s classic green hero was born. Tati-ana Maslany plays the lawyer who you don’t want to make angry, while Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as the original of the species.

93. House of the Dragon Sky Atlantic/NOW, August 21

Not even the damp squib of the Game Of Thrones finale will will put fans off returning for this prequel. Set 200 years before George RR Martin’s original blockbuster, it focuses on the back story of the blonde, fire-resistant family of House Targaryen. Familiar faces in the 10-episode series include Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Rhys Ifans.

94. Rose Of Tralee RTÉ One, Aug 22-23

Millennials, Gen Zs, and even a coterie of Gen X-ers may scoff, but the return of the long-running event after its Covid hiatus will be one of the most-watched shows of the year. Perhaps those cynical young ‘uns will be piqued by the presence of the first trans competitor. Go boomers!

95. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Amazon Prime Video, September

With the Game of Thrones tale also in the mix, late summer looks like being a battle of the epic fantasy prequels. Amazon has made a billion-dollar investment in five seasons of a JRR Tolkien adaptation that’s set thousands of years before his hobbit tales, with the plot largely coming from the appendix notes of The Lord of the Rings. We’ll get plenty of humans and elves, but the beloved hobbits hadn’t quite evolved yet, so there will be a related race of ‘harfoots’.

Des O'Driscoll

TRAVEL

96. Cúil Aodha Swimming Pool

One of my greatest finds of the summer season so far is the stunning public swimming pool in Cúil Aodha, in the heart of West Cork’s Gaeltacht Mhúscraí. Linn Snámha Chúil Aodha, to give it its teideal oifigiúil is a gorgeous — and heated — public pool inconspicuously located in the centre of the scenic village. Gaeilge is the proud language of the amenity so expect many of locals and even the lifeguard to be able to offer you the cúpla focal. You can book a slot Monday to Friday from 5pm to 8pm or weekends from noon to 3pm. Adults cost €7 per hour, it’s €4 for children, and booking can be found via the pool’s Facebook page, Linn Snamha Chúil Aodha.

97. Sammy’s, Inch Beach

How can one of Ireland’s most spectacular beaches get any better? With a local scampi bowl washed down with a fruity daquiri… that’s how. The highly popular Sammy’s at Inch Beach has undergone a €40,000 refresh ahead of the summer season promising to offer guests a brand new beachside experience. The new look features an outdoor stretch tent with beanbags, dining chairs and tables loaded with laid back tunes for ultimate West Coast chilled vibes. The bar has also updated its menu offering with brand new street-food style bites and a new summer cocktail menu and with later opening hours for the summer months. Food will be served until 10pm in July and August too.

98. Burrenmore Nest, Antrim

No, this isn’t some distant Airbnb in the wilds of Washington state or Scandinavia, it’s the stunning Burrenmore Nest lodges tucked along Antrim’s spectacular Causeway Coast. The beautifully designed hideaways invites guests to snuggle up in a comfy king-size bed, enjoy a sock in your own private hot tub or enjoy a movie night thanks to your in-room projector. All while looking out upon tranquil woodland. You can also rustle up your meal indoors or cook under the stars at the site’s BBQ and campfire. Two of the lodges are pet-friendly, but the kids will have to stay at home for this one. burrenmore-nest.com From £255 per night.

Burrenmore Nest

99. Port Aran B&B, Inis Mór

The Aran Islands have emerged as one of the most popular destinations during the staycation surge which is why a new accommodation on the island is making merry waves. Dubliner and long-time visitor to the island, Kevin O’Meara, has made Inis Mór his new home along with his Cambodian-Canadian wife Sokha and their two children. They’ve renovated beautiful Port Aran House to create a unique, six bedroom B&B experience offering stunning views of Inis Mór, Galway Bay and the Connemara coastline. Guests can also enjoy an organic Inis Mór and Asian infused continental breakfast centred primarily on local island producers. Get there from Galway with Aran Island Ferries or aboard both Doolin ferry options from the Clare side. Rooms at Port Aran teeter around €95 per night and can be booked via Airbnb.

100. Delphi Lodge, Connemara

One of my favourite Blue Book properties, Delphi Lodge, tucked away in a verdant valley beyond Killary Harbour, makes for one of the best accommodation switch-offs in the West of Ireland. But you no longer need to check-in to Delphi Lodge to savour its grandeur. The property will open to the public for lunch this summer and with dining a speciality you can expect great options to fuel your road-trip. Menu items pulled bacon collar & Hegarty’s cheddar on sourdough, Delphi Lodge fish & chips and on those drizzly summer days it’s hard to beat their Connemara lamb stew. For lunch on the hop, check out their Delphi Silver food truck, too. delphilodge.ie