Hot 100: Our critics discuss the top picks of summer 2022

1, June 3
Psychological horror starring Jessie Buckley as a woman holidaying alone in the wake of her husband’s death. Alex Garland directs.
2, June 3
Inventive horror as a woman livestreams a road trip that turns into a nightmare. Annie Hardy and Angela Enahoro star.
3, June 10
Humans and dinosaurs share the planet peacefully – but for how long? Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star.
4, June 17
Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) leaps from Toy Story to infinity and beyond.
5, June 17
Fifty-something widow Nancy (Emma Thompson) embarks on a quest for adventure, love and – most importantly – sex. Sophie Hyde directs.
6, June 24
Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of The King stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.
7, June 24
Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars as a social media influencer wreaking havoc on Dublin’s restaurants.
8, June 24
An abducted child starts receiving calls from a killer’s previous victims on a disused phone. Ethan Hawke stars.
9, July 1
Justin Kurzel’s account of the 1996 Port Arthur mass murder stars Caleb Landry Jones.
10, July 1
Twelve-year-old Gru (Steve Carrell) plots his world domination, aided and abetted by his babbling yellow lunatics.
11, July 8
Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) sets out to make the gods extinct, but Thor (Chris Hemsworth) begs to differ. Matt Damon co-stars.
12, July 10
Animated adventure set in the fantasy world of monster wrestling. Hamish Grieve directs.
13, July 15
English cleaning lady and Dior fanatic Mrs Harris (Lesley Manville) decamps to Paris in the 1950s. Anthony Fabian directs.
14, July 15
Belated sequel to the much-loved children’s classic, starring Jenny Agutter and Tom Courtenay.
15, July 15
Dakota Johnson stars as Anne Elliott in Carrie Cracknell’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless novel.
16, July 15
Mystery thriller set in the Deep South, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as a woman accused of murder.
17, July 22
Daniel Kaluuya stars in Jordan Peele’s latest horror thriller. Steven Yeun co-stars.
18, July 29
A Japanese bullet train is chock-a-block with assassins, with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock to the fore.
19, July 29
The god-like Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) unleashes the awesome destructive powers of the Egyptian gods. Jaume Collet-Serra directs.
20, July 29
Animated tale of how the pets of various superheroes – Superman, Batman et al – save the world. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson star.
21, August 5
Gustave Eiffel (Romain Duris) is commissioned to build an iconic tower for Paris. Emma Mackey co-stars.
22, August 26
An unsuspecting Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) marries into a family of vampires. Sean Pertwee co-stars.
23, September 9
Feature-length adaptation of Stephen King’s vampire classic, starring Ben Mears and William Sadler.
24, September 16
Sci-fi thriller with meteor miner Andy (Anthony Ramos) racing to rescue his co-worker Naomi (Naomi Calloway) before their oxygen runs out.
25, September 23
1950s housewife Alice (Florence Pugh) begins to suspect there’s something not quite right about her utopian new home. Olivia Wilde directs.
26, Live at the Marquee, Cork June 11
Veteran singer performs songs from his heartbreaking 2021 album, Surrounded by Time
27, Malahide Castle, Dublin June 14, 15
Brandon Flowers and company return with their Millennial take on Springsteen and British new-wave acts.
28, Live at the Marquee, Cork June 18
Twenty seven years ago, Orbital were a highlight of the iconic Féile 95 festival. Now the techno siblings return to Cork.
29, Academy, Dublin June 17,18
Gen Z pop star from Canada often compared to Billie Eilish
30, Fairview Park, Dublin June 20
Indie superstar and girlfriend of Normal People’s Paul Mescal.
31, 3Arena Dublin June 21
Isn’t it ironic that it has taken until now for Morissette to be celebrated as one of the unique voices of her generation.
32, Aviva Stadium, Dublin June 22
Boy next door superstar, supported by TikTok sensation Mitski.
33, Live at the Marquee Cork, June 22
Deadpan pop from the iconic duo.
34, Musgrave Park Cork June 23
Big beat survivors tour their Brexit-informed 2019 LP, No Geography.
35, Cork Midsummer Festival June 23
Confessional singer-songwriter, who has just released her sensational new LP, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.
36, Aviva Stadium, Dublin June 24
Take it easy at the Aviva as soft-rock veterans return.
37, Fairview Park, Dublin June 26
Annie Clarke gets her seventies sleaze on in her evocative latest LP, Daddy’s Home.
38, Live at the Marquee, Cork, June 27
Australia/New Zealand power pop veterans.
39, Marlay Park, Dublin June 28
The classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan return for their first Irish show since Slane.
40, Trinity College, Dublin June 28
California power-pop from all sister trio.
41, Marlay Park, Dublin June 29
Funky 90s survivors.
42, Live at the Marquee, Cork June 29
Gen Z megastar kicks off new tour.
43, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork July 1
The veteran piano-man brings his farewell tour to Cork.
44, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin July 2,3
Grammy-nominated Dubliners return to the old sod.
45, 3Arena, Dublin July 3
A chain reaction is assured as living legend Ross visits Ireland.
46, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin July 7
Cork troubadour tours his gritty, thoughtful songbook
47, Cork Opera House, July 15
Heaven on earth on Leeside as 80s pop queen visits.
48, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin , July 17
The most searing voice of her generation.
49, 3Arena, Dublin August 30, 31
U2’s baton is take-up by heartfelt US/Canada troupe 100 Gecs, Olympia, Dublin September 1 Maximalist fun from US “hyper-pop” duo.
50:
All Together Now, Waterford July 29 – 31: Nick Cave headlines the festival at Curraghmore House, Waterford. Indiependence, Cork July 29 – 31: Mitchelstown festival hosts Bastille and Fatboy Slim.
51Aug 11-14: The incomparable BG is back in Herbert Park, bigger and better than ever after the pandemic, for a celebration of live fire cooking with chefs, restaurants, fire, smoke, music, demos, talks, live music, kids theatre and a whole load of finest food and beverages. https://biggrillfestival.com
52 July 29-31: A two day programme of food, drink and edible anarchy, programmed and hosted by Irish Examiner food writer Joe McNamee at the All Together Now music festival and featuring Ireland’s top chefs, food writers, drinks specialists and so much more. https://www.alltogethernow.ie & https://www.instagram.com/grubcircus/
53 June 26day of community lunches, feasts organised in front gardens, on streets and greens, in car parks, laneways, local parks and community centres, https://streetfeast.ie
54 June to September, welcome cocktail, tutored tastings, live music and more, set against stunning views of the Cooley Peninsula and the Mourne Mountains. Including Craft Brewery Cruise with Whitewater Brewery, Oysters & Guinness Cruise, Tastes of Cooley Cruise, Wine & Cheese Pairing Cruise, Tastes of the Lough Cruise, and a Whiskey & Gin Tasting Cruise featuring Boann Distillery. (https://www.carlingfordloughcruises.com/cruises/summer-gin/)
55 June to Septemberof art and agriculture on the very progressive Brookfield Farm, near Lough Derg, specifically addressing the relationships between agriculture and creativity to combat climate change. https://www.brookfield.farm/pages/about-field-exchange
56 June 23Two greats of the Irish wine world unite to host an evening of stunning Italian wine and food in the Fallon & Byrne Ballroom, in Dublin https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/italian-wine-dinner-with-leslie-williams-and-enrico-fantasia-tickets-347833117217?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
57 Aug 26-28A weekend of food & drink experiences for the whole family, including demos from celebrity & local award-winning chefs, food tours, workshops at the kids' kitchen & more!
58 Sept 30 to Oct 2Dingle Peninsula Food Festival includes a taste trail in over 60 outlets, the unveiling of the annual Blas na hEireann award winners and one of the very best food parties in the Irish culinary calendar. http://www.dinglefood.com and http://www.irishfoodawards.com
59 June 18/19The Cork Summer Show is organised by the Munster Agricultural Society and is Cork's oldest agricultural, food and community event.https://www.corksummershow.com
60 June 16-19Taking in the Iveagh Gardens hosting world class chefs, bringing food from their restaurants, cooking demonstrations, spirits masterclasses & wine tastings, plus boutique food markets with an array of food and drink purveyors, artisan producers and manufacturers> http://tasteofdublin.ie
61 In Laura Kay’s(Quercus, approx €15.99, out now), Natasha has everything under control, at least that's what her clients think. She’s a therapist, but needs to start taking her own advice. Still living with her ex-girlfriend, and a commitment-phobe, Natasha's messy love life is made up of dates and one-night stands. But when Margot arrives on the scene, everything changes. Flailing between mending long broken relationships and starting new ones, denial is no longer an option. If she wants to be happy, she’ll have to start making it happen for herself. Warm, and laugh-out-loud funny.
62 If ever you were stuck on how to feel happier about the life you’re living now, Angela Scannlan’s(Ebury, approx €19.99, out now) is here to help with that. What happens when we stop taking things for granted and start putting some grá* into our gratitude, as she puts it? When we consciously turn our heads and hearts to what we have and focus on the good? This is her easy-to-put-into-practice guide to tapping into your own natural super resource - joy. It’s full of life and a fresh take on the traditional ‘self-help’ format.
63 In Shirlene(Quercus, approx €15.99, out June 21) Ghanaian-American Angela Appiah has checked off all the boxes for the 'Perfect Immigrant Daughter': enrol in an elite medical school, snag a suitable lawyer/doctor/engineer boyfriend, and surround herself with a gaggle of loyal friends... But when her boyfriend dumps her and she bombs the most important exam of her medical career, Angie finds herself in the middle of a quarter life crisis she never planned for. It gets complicated when Ricky Gutierrez - who sees Angie for who she is - comes on the scene. Original and clever.
64 Is it worse to lie to your husband or the police? Rikke is deceiving both. When their upstairs neighbour Jørgen is found dead, she's questioned alongside her husband Åsmund. How can Rikke admit in front of Åsmund that she and Jørgen were having an affair? She plans to tell Åsmund before anyone else does, but before she can summon the courage to confess, Rikke realises Jørgen can only have been killed by someone living in their small apartment building. Does she know the killer? Helene Flood’s(MacLehose Press, approx €17.99, out June 23) is a gripping, Nordic thriller.
65 In Tish Delaney’s(Hutchinson Heinemann, approx €16.99, out June 30) Lindy Morris lives with her Auntie Bell on the outskirts of Granda Morris’s farmland in Ballyglen, Ireland. He’s a complex man and keeps them as far away from him as he can. He wanted sons but instead got two daughters: Auntie Bell and Lindy's mother, who disappeared long ago. There was a time when Lindy managed to escape, when she went to London. It was a world away from her old life. But she ended up back in Ballyglen, and decades later, buried secrets get unearthed.
66 In Carlene Bauer’s(Magpie, approx €17.99 out July 7), Rose and Charlotte arrive in 1990s New York, fresh out of college and full of ambition. When they end up working at the same music magazine, Charlotte – earnest, bookish – is wary of brash, outspoken Rose. But a friendship is forged and over time their lives intertwine as they weather career success and failure, marriage, divorce, motherhood. A million decisions, large and small, will change who they are and what they want from life. A smart and poignant read.
67by Rebecca Wait (riverrun, approx €16.99, July 8) follows the lives of Celia and her three children - Michael, and twins Hanna and Alice. Both are saint and sinner. One is pretty and loved. The other is not - as she’s frequently reminded. Their mother has her favourites, the older brother is not to be reckoned with when he disapproves and their father is absent, for the most part - never quite there. And there is the catastrophe that is never spoken of, but has shaped - and changed - everything. You won’t be able to put this one down.
68 After a game of hide and seek is over, little Lily Murphy hasn't been found. Her parents search the woods but life in their peaceful Dublin suburb is never the same again. Years later, Joanna moves into a new house. It seems perfect, until she learns that this was once Lily Murphy’s home. She starts to unravel the secrets beneath this close-knit community - and she thinks she knows what really happened to Lily. But if the truth gets out, she could be in trouble. Irish author Andrea Mara knows how to write page-turning crime fiction and(Bantam Press approx €14.99, out August 4) is her best yet.
69 Donal Ryan’s(Doubleday, approx €16.99, out August 18) takes us back to the small community in Nenagh in County Tipperary, focusing on three generations of Aylward women. Mary and Eileen, whose camaraderie has endured a lifetime, live with Eileen’s daughter Saoirse within a small estate of farming land. Their harmony is interrupted when Kit Gladney’s ‘prodigal’ grandson Josh and his girlfriend Honey return to the village. A remarkable read about four generations of women and the love and stories that bind them - Ryan’s stories just keep getting better.
70 When Amy first kisses someone, she knows at once how their relationship will end. An argument in the supermarket, a hasty escape through the bathroom window on the second date… After years of unhappy endings in flash-forward, Amy drunkenly kisses three men at a wedding: two painful, one perfect. But because of all the champagne, she’s not sure who they were. Hilarious hiccups, disastrous dates, crossed lines and – just maybe – a happy ending might be around the corner. Molly James’(Quercus, approx €16.99, out August 18) is a sparkling summer romance.
71 PODCAST:
INFO: https://fashionrevolution.org/
Hosted by fashion journalist Tamsin Blanchard, Fashion Revolution’s 3-part podcast, Who Made My Clothes? explores the hidden stories behind the clothes we wear. Through investigations and interviews with supply chain experts, garment workers and politicians, each episode equips listeners with practical actions to help address fashion’s social and environmental problems.
72 EVENT:
DATES: July 28th INFO: www.galwayraces.com
The West looks raises the style stakes as the race is on for the Connacht Hospitality Group Best Dressed Lady Competition. Led by head judge, model agent Mandy Maher, the grand prize includes €10,000 cash with €3,000 for the winner of Best Hat.
73 TREND:
INFO: www.church-footwear.com
Move over Birkenstock. Church’s fisherman sandals are proving this season’s footwear go-to. Chunky and breathable, these caged iterations prove seamlessly transitional whatever the weather. Wear yours with a billowy summer dress or white jeans and a marinière sweater for cooler days.
74 EVENT:
DATES: June 23rd INFO: www.eventbrite.ie
Join Cork women supporting women for a special charity lunch. Hosted at Isaac’s restaurant, enjoy a drinks reception, 3-course meal with wine, music by Sharon Crosbie and fashion from brands and boutiques like Sheena’s, ItSoMe, Designer'd and Kinsale’s Hattitude. 100% of the proceeds got to helping Ukrainian women and children living in Millstreet, Co. Cork. Sponsored by EY. Tickets: €100.
75 TREND:
Looking to refresh your post-lockdown wardrobe? Let this season’s orange crush quench your style thirst. Wear head-to-toe as seen at Dior and Proenza Schouler or as a splash of colour to suit your taste.
76.
Abbey Theatre, and touring
Brian Friel’s classic tale of intercultural shenanigans between the representatives of the Crown, and local inhabitants of an Irish-speaking area of Donegal. Following the current Dublin run, the production tours to Limerick, Galway, and Donegal.
77.
Cork Opera House, June 15-16
Mezzo soprano Tara Erraught stars in Donizetti’s take on real events in Tudor England with Queen Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots. After Cork, the production travels to Wexford and Limerick.
78.
Cork Midsummer Festival, June 18-25
The dream team of Kevin Barry and Corcadorca have teamed up for a version of Frank O’Connor’s classic short story, with the audience strolling from Cork Opera House to Triskel Arts Centre to watch the scenes unfold. One of several decent theatre options in the festival.
79
Cork Midsummer Festival, June 19
The literary strand of the festival is composed of three parts: a walking tour, a bus tour, and a boat tour. Along the way, various authors – including Kevin Barry, Sara Baume, and Doireann Ní Ghríofa – will read from their work.
80.
July 5-10
For an event that had fairly humble beginnings, this festival has become a major fixture on the calendar, providing an early showcase for Irish films and emerging talent.
81.
Bantry, July 8-15
One of the many festivals that’s delighted to be back to live events after the Covid years. Among the authors reading in West Cork will be Zadie Smith, Paul Muldoon and Sara Baume.
82.
July 11-24
The annual arts extravaganza includes strong theatre and visual arts strands, with likely highlights including Steppenwolf from Chicago performing Sam Shepard’s True West; and Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh combining for the third instalment in their opera trilogy.
83.
Crawford Art Gallery, Cork; opens July 16
An exhibition that does exactly what it says on the tin, bringing together a number of historic and contemporary artists who have used food in their art. Other strands will include a look at utensils and cookware through the ages, and an exploration of some of the politics and other issues around food.
84.
August 4-14
Rough Magic have a production planned of The Tempest, while the festival’s typically strong classical music strand includes Johnny Gandelsman performing Bach’s cello suites, and the Carducci String Quartet playing Shostakovich’s 15 Quartets.
85.
The Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra will be joined by various guests for three separate shows, each themed around the music of Beethoven, The Beatles and Broadway.
86.RTÉ One, Monday, June 13
A documentary in which the much-loved broadcaster and his wife discuss the implications of his diagnosis with motor neurone disease, and Charlie’s determination to make the most of his time left, including the climbing of Croagh Patrick.
87.Netflix, June 24
If you loved the Spanish-language thriller, and have recently tuned into Korean TV talents via Squid Game, then perhaps this is the perfect foreign-language show for you. Basically, it’s a Korean take on La Casa de Papel.
88.Sky Atlantic/Now, June 27
It’s the fourth season of the dystopian tale that we first saw in 2016, and stars such as Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, and Ed Harris are still involved. The ac-tion has long moved beyond the western theme-park setting of the first series, with much of the new run taking place in an equivalent mafia-themed attrac-tion.
89.Netflix, July 1
After the thrills’n’spills of volume one of a season where Kate Bush has arguably been the breakout star, the two episodes of volume two drop together. According to creators, the Duffer Brothers, season four is the second-last insalment.
90.Netflix, July 12
Yawn-inducing, or the best show since Breaking Bad? If you’re in the latter camp, you’ll be dodging the sunshine to sit in a darkened room and savour the final six episodes of the show, dropping weekly on the streaming service.
91.
Darren Star has shown his Midas touch with such series as Sex and the City, Modern Family and Emily in Paris, and Netflix are hoping he can repeat that success with this tale of a gay man who suddenly finds himself single again after 17 years. The lighthearted tale stars Neil Patrick Harris (Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events).
92.Disney+, August 17
What happens when a woman receives a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner? And so, the female version of Marvel’s classic green hero was born. Tati-ana Maslany plays the lawyer who you don’t want to make angry, while Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as the original of the species.
93.Sky Atlantic/NOW, August 21
Not even the damp squib of the Game Of Thrones finale will will put fans off returning for this prequel. Set 200 years before George RR Martin’s original blockbuster, it focuses on the back story of the blonde, fire-resistant family of House Targaryen. Familiar faces in the 10-episode series include Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Rhys Ifans.
94.RTÉ One, Aug 22-23
Millennials, Gen Zs, and even a coterie of Gen X-ers may scoff, but the return of the long-running event after its Covid hiatus will be one of the most-watched shows of the year. Perhaps those cynical young ‘uns will be piqued by the presence of the first trans competitor. Go boomers!
95.Amazon Prime Video, September
With the Game of Thrones tale also in the mix, late summer looks like being a battle of the epic fantasy prequels. Amazon has made a billion-dollar investment in five seasons of a JRR Tolkien adaptation that’s set thousands of years before his hobbit tales, with the plot largely coming from the appendix notes of The Lord of the Rings. We’ll get plenty of humans and elves, but the beloved hobbits hadn’t quite evolved yet, so there will be a related race of ‘harfoots’.
96.
One of my greatest finds of the summer season so far is the stunning public swimming pool in Cúil Aodha, in the heart of West Cork’s Gaeltacht Mhúscraí. Linn Snámha Chúil Aodha, to give it its teideal oifigiúil is a gorgeous — and heated — public pool inconspicuously located in the centre of the scenic village. Gaeilge is the proud language of the amenity so expect many of locals and even the lifeguard to be able to offer you the cúpla focal. You can book a slot Monday to Friday from 5pm to 8pm or weekends from noon to 3pm. Adults cost €7 per hour, it’s €4 for children, and booking can be found via the pool’s Facebook page, Linn Snamha Chúil Aodha.
97.
How can one of Ireland’s most spectacular beaches get any better? With a local scampi bowl washed down with a fruity daquiri… that’s how. The highly popular Sammy’s at Inch Beach has undergone a €40,000 refresh ahead of the summer season promising to offer guests a brand new beachside experience. The new look features an outdoor stretch tent with beanbags, dining chairs and tables loaded with laid back tunes for ultimate West Coast chilled vibes. The bar has also updated its menu offering with brand new street-food style bites and a new summer cocktail menu and with later opening hours for the summer months. Food will be served until 10pm in July and August too.
98., Antrim
No, this isn’t some distant Airbnb in the wilds of Washington state or Scandinavia, it’s the stunning Burrenmore Nest lodges tucked along Antrim’s spectacular Causeway Coast. The beautifully designed hideaways invites guests to snuggle up in a comfy king-size bed, enjoy a sock in your own private hot tub or enjoy a movie night thanks to your in-room projector. All while looking out upon tranquil woodland. You can also rustle up your meal indoors or cook under the stars at the site’s BBQ and campfire. Two of the lodges are pet-friendly, but the kids will have to stay at home for this one. burrenmore-nest.com From £255 per night.
99., Inis Mór
The Aran Islands have emerged as one of the most popular destinations during the staycation surge which is why a new accommodation on the island is making merry waves. Dubliner and long-time visitor to the island, Kevin O’Meara, has made Inis Mór his new home along with his Cambodian-Canadian wife Sokha and their two children. They’ve renovated beautiful Port Aran House to create a unique, six bedroom B&B experience offering stunning views of Inis Mór, Galway Bay and the Connemara coastline. Guests can also enjoy an organic Inis Mór and Asian infused continental breakfast centred primarily on local island producers. Get there from Galway with Aran Island Ferries or aboard both Doolin ferry options from the Clare side. Rooms at Port Aran teeter around €95 per night and can be booked via Airbnb.
100., Connemara
One of my favourite Blue Book properties, Delphi Lodge, tucked away in a verdant valley beyond Killary Harbour, makes for one of the best accommodation switch-offs in the West of Ireland. But you no longer need to check-in to Delphi Lodge to savour its grandeur. The property will open to the public for lunch this summer and with dining a speciality you can expect great options to fuel your road-trip. Menu items pulled bacon collar & Hegarty’s cheddar on sourdough, Delphi Lodge fish & chips and on those drizzly summer days it’s hard to beat their Connemara lamb stew. For lunch on the hop, check out their Delphi Silver food truck, too. delphilodge.ie