Radio Highlights: Bloomsday; Mellow Candle remembered; Mary Robinson on climate justice

Kate Brennan-Harding speaks with Limerick poet and spoken-word artist, Sinéad O'Brien, ahead of the release of her debut album, and spins a set of Ireland's brightest new hip-hop.
Cathal Funge reveals the stories and music behind one of the great Irish albums — acid-folkers Mellow Candle's— once lost to time, only to be rediscovered by a new generation 50 years on.
Bloomsday: Stanislaus Joyce, James' brother, struggles to finish his own life's work in the shadow ofand the legacy that it's accrued — and confronts his brother in his final hours.
In this new summer series, Seán Ó Dubhchon and Emma Ní Chearúil examine the music of minority languages, and the link between music, language, and community.
Radio essays from writers Siún Ní Dhuinn, Nadia Dobrianska, Seán Mac Risteaird, Máirín Nic Con Iomaire, and Walter Jayawardene.
Singer Tolü Makay speaks ahead of a special performance at the Kino in Cork, for Cork Midsummer Festival.
Anticipating Baz Luhrman's, Alan Corr looks at actors who’ve played the pop trailblazer; Úna Hunt on the National Symphony Orchestra's upcoming William Vincent Wallace performance.
Paul McLoone looks at David Bowie's 'Ziggy Stardust' at 50; organist David Baskeyfield speaks ahead of performing at Dublin's Pipeworks Festival.
Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland, joins Evie to answer questions on climate justice from children across the country.
Dan Hegarty's Album of the Week is Kilkenny rockers Engine Alley's, released in 1992 via Bono's Mother label: tracks from the LP, plus chats with vocalist Canice Kenealy.
Sauntering: This special Bloomsday edition of the Lyric Feature is an audio tour of Joyce's Dublin by father and son Gerry and Daragh Dukes.
Rapper and spoken-word artist, Denise Chaila, has really been on the up lately, with an Ed Sheeran collaboration and a headliner announced for St John's Castle in Limerick — catch her in live action from this year's Music Moves Europe awards.
The RTÉ Concert Orchestra, conducted by Sergio Alapont for a concert recorded in the O’Reilly Hall, UCD showcasing the best of Irish talent as recognised by the RDS Music Bursary awards.
The weeknight arts magazine celebrates the life of musician Paul McCartney on his 80th birthday.
Sylvia is concerned about her granddad. He has taken to sitting on a kitchen chair in the back garden. He has a plan, he tells her. He will need a go-cart and Sylvia's help. Features Oscar nominee Ciaran Hinds.
Cian Ó Ciobháin ups the tempo on a Friday night, with new releases from Tr One, Perel, Daniel Avery, Third Son, Kerri Chandler, and Overmono.