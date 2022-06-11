Radio Highlights: Bloomsday; Mellow Candle remembered; Mary Robinson on climate justice

Elsewhere: Sinéad O'Brien on 2XM's KBH Music Show; Tolü Makay and Macca on Arena; Engine Alley and Denise Chaila on The Alternative; An Taobh Tuathail picks up the pace
Radio Highlights: Bloomsday; Mellow Candle remembered; Mary Robinson on climate justice

Irish writer James Joyce: remembered in the runup to Bloomsday this week on RTÉ radio

Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 06:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show

RTÉ 2XM, 10am

Kate Brennan-Harding speaks with Limerick poet and spoken-word artist, Sinéad O'Brien, ahead of the release of her debut album, and spins a set of Ireland's brightest new hip-hop.

SUNDAY 

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Cathal Funge reveals the stories and music behind one of the great Irish albums — acid-folkers Mellow Candle's Swaddling Songs — once lost to time, only to be rediscovered by a new generation 50 years on.

Drama on One

RTÉ 1, 8pm

Bloomsday: Stanislaus Joyce, James' brother, struggles to finish his own life's work in the shadow of Ulysses and the legacy that it's accrued — and confronts his brother in his final hours.

Brisim Achan Riail

R na G, 11pm

In this new summer series, Seán Ó Dubhchon and Emma Ní Chearúil examine the music of minority languages, and the link between music, language, and community.

MONDAY 

Aistí ón Aer

R na G, 2.05pm

Radio essays from writers Siún Ní Dhuinn, Nadia Dobrianska, Seán Mac Risteaird, Máirín Nic Con Iomaire, and Walter Jayawardene.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Singer Tolü Makay speaks ahead of a special performance at the Kino in Cork, for Cork Midsummer Festival.

TUESDAY 

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley: Baz Luhrmann's Elvis previewed on Arena; Tuesday, 7pm; RTÉ 1

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Anticipating Baz Luhrman's Elvis, Alan Corr looks at actors who’ve played the pop trailblazer; Úna Hunt on the National Symphony Orchestra's upcoming William Vincent Wallace performance.

WEDNESDAY 

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Paul McLoone looks at David Bowie's 'Ziggy Stardust' at 50; organist David Baskeyfield speaks ahead of performing at Dublin's Pipeworks Festival.

Ecolution

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland, joins Evie to answer questions on climate justice from children across the country.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty's Album of the Week is Kilkenny rockers Engine Alley's A Sonic Holiday, released in 1992 via Bono's Mother label: tracks from the LP, plus chats with vocalist Canice Kenealy.

THURSDAY 

The Lyric Feature 

Lyric FM, 9pm

Sauntering: This special Bloomsday edition of the Lyric Feature is an audio tour of Joyce's Dublin by father and son Gerry and Daragh Dukes.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Rapper and spoken-word artist, Denise Chaila, has really been on the up lately, with an Ed Sheeran collaboration and a headliner announced for St John's Castle in Limerick — catch her in live action from this year's Music Moves Europe awards.

FRIDAY 

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

The RTÉ Concert Orchestra, conducted by Sergio Alapont for a concert recorded in the O’Reilly Hall, UCD showcasing the best of Irish talent as recognised by the RDS Music Bursary awards.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine celebrates the life of musician Paul McCartney on his 80th birthday.

The Neighbourhood

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Sylvia is concerned about her granddad. He has taken to sitting on a kitchen chair in the back garden. He has a plan, he tells her. He will need a go-cart and Sylvia's help. Features Oscar nominee Ciaran Hinds.

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

Cian Ó Ciobháin ups the tempo on a Friday night, with new releases from Tr One, Perel, Daniel Avery, Third Son, Kerri Chandler, and Overmono.

