The world comes to Cobh: A look at Cork Midsummer's spectacular 'Gaia' exhibition

In 2017, Cork Midsummer Festival created a central point of focus on the former CIT's Bishopstown campus with the installation of UK artist Luke Jerram's 'Museum Of The Moon', a scale replica of the Moon that featured a 1:1 approximation of its surface, brought together from NASA photography, that gave a sense of the scale of what we know about what orbits our planet - and what we don't.

This year, minds are more focused on the state of the Earth, with all of its splendour and secrets, and Jerram's accompanying work, 'Gaia', comes to St Colman's Cathedral in Cobh from June 15 to 26, providing a look at a scale replica of planet Earth in the round.