The world comes to Cobh: A look at Cork Midsummer's spectacular 'Gaia' exhibition

Sculptor Luke Jerram has created a scale model of Planet Earth for a special installation at St Colman's Cathedral
The world comes to Cobh: A look at Cork Midsummer's spectacular 'Gaia' exhibition

Luke Jerram's 'Gaia' - opens June 15 at St Colman's Cathedral in Cobh

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 10:55
Mike McGrath Bryan

In 2017, Cork Midsummer Festival created a central point of focus on the former CIT's Bishopstown campus with the installation of UK artist Luke Jerram's 'Museum Of The Moon', a scale replica of the Moon that featured a 1:1 approximation of its surface, brought together from NASA photography, that gave a sense of the scale of what we know about what orbits our planet - and what we don't.

This year, minds are more focused on the state of the Earth, with all of its splendour and secrets, and Jerram's accompanying work, 'Gaia', comes to St Colman's Cathedral in Cobh from June 15 to 26, providing a look at a scale replica of planet Earth in the round.

Named for Gaia, the personification of the Earth in Greek mythology, the piece measures seven metres in diameter and is covered in high-resolution imagery of the Earth’s surface, again provided by NASA, allowing viewers to appreciate the Earth in something approaching its totality, alongside a specially made composition by BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones.

The installation is free to the public and it ought to provide a sense of perspective in changing times for everyone - Gaia included.

Read More

Cork Opera House launches summer programme: Proms, Cara O'Sullivan tribute, and more...

More in this section

385960,Conversations With Friends Conversations With Friends review: Is he really going to tell his wife? 
Culture That Made Me: Malachy Robinson, double-bassist of the Irish Chamber Orchestra Culture That Made Me: Malachy Robinson, double-bassist of the Irish Chamber Orchestra
Cork Opera House launches summer programme: Proms, Cara O'Sullivan tribute, and more... Cork Opera House launches summer programme: Proms, Cara O'Sullivan tribute, and more...
<p>James Blunt plays INEC Killarney on Friday, </p>

James Blunt: 'I remember the smells of war and it is truly devastating'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices