Film review: Bergman Island is a slow-burning exploration of a relationship fraying at the seams

Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth work brilliantly together as the unsettled couple
Film review: Bergman Island is a slow-burning exploration of a relationship fraying at the seams

Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth star as Chris and Tony

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 15:02
Declan Burke

★★★★☆

Bergman Island (15A) stars Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth as Chris and Tony, a married couple who go on a retreat to the idyllic Baltic island of Fårö to work on their respective screenwriting projects. It’s a bold move: Chris and Tony aren’t just tempting fate by attempting to write on the island where the great Swedish director Ingmar Bergman made his home, and where he shot several of his films, they’re also staying in the very house where Bergman shot Scenes from a Marriage, the film ‘which caused millions of people to get divorced'.

Written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve, Bergman Island is a slow-burning exploration of a relationship fraying at the seams. After years together, Chris and Tony have become sloppily comfortable in their marriage, with neither prepared to acknowledge their gradual drifting apart. 

Relocating to Fårö and writing in Ingmar Bergman’s shadow brings their differences into sharp focus, however: while Tony is cavalier in applauding Bergman’s ruthlessly single-minded approach to creativity, Chris believes that there are more important things in life — being a responsible parent, for example — than being an artist. Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth work brilliantly together as the unsettled couple, with Krieps particularly good as a woman experiencing the profound but inexpressible shock of having to recalibrate her marriage and her life.

Things get deliciously complicated, meanwhile, when Chris begins telling Tony her idea for her screenplay, which features a young woman, Amy (Mia Wasikowska), who is also a filmmaker questioning her life’s decisions. It’s a film-within-a-film-within-a-film, but Mia Hansen-Løve’s script isn’t simply a clever homage to Ingmar Bergman and the power of film, but an emotionally charged journey of self-discovery.

(cinema release)

Read More

Film Review: Jessie Buckley in superb form as a woman struggling to keep a lid on it all in Men

More in this section

'The military will fight, and we will sing': Ukrainians arrive for Lismore opera   'The military will fight, and we will sing': Ukrainians arrive for Lismore opera  
Tom Dunne: I didn't expect to see Sex Pistols and Disney in the same sentence   Tom Dunne: I didn't expect to see Sex Pistols and Disney in the same sentence  
Album reviews: Impressive offerings from Just Mustard and Angel Olsen  Album reviews: Impressive offerings from Just Mustard and Angel Olsen 
film review
<p>Jessie Buckley stars in Men</p>

Film Review: Jessie Buckley in superb form as a woman struggling to keep a lid on it all in Men

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices