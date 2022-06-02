'The military will fight, and we will sing': Ukrainians arrive for Lismore opera  

Three Ukrainian performers flew into Cork on Thursday, on their way to Lismore for the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival.

Stanislav Kuflyuk, Rusana Koval and Iryna Krasnovska will be the first Ukrainians to perform at the festival, and are replacing a Russian choir, the four-member Bolshoi Theatre Young Artists Recital, whose invitation to attend was withdrawn following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The BVOF Voices of Ukraine: Blakytne Nebo i Pshenychni Polya (Blue Skies and Wheat Fields) will be the finale event of the festival.

Koval hails from Kamianske, a town in central Ukraine, and describes the situation in her home country as terrifying. “When the war first came to our country we were actually in Warsaw. My friend called me from Ukraine at 5am and told me," she recalls. “It was terrible and it was a shock for us. My family is in Ukraine and we couldn’t imagine that bombs could come to our city, to our country."

Kuflyuk is from Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine, but even that city's considerable distance from the Russian border hasn't prevented the local airport being bombed. He has been living in Poland, and is now delighted to be visiting Ireland.

Pianist Iryna Krasnovska.

“We are really grateful we were invited. It’s our first time in Ireland and it is a wonderful country. We want to know more about this country and the culture," said Kuflyuk.

Koval says her group are eager to show the Irish audience some Ukrainian music and culture. "We are excited to sing and showcase opera by Ukrainian composers. Our Ukrainian songs and music are so touching. They touch people’s hearts, and we chose most of them for touching our hearts too," she said.

The pair are both grateful for the support the world has shown towards their people and country.

"We want to say thank you for such massive support at this terrible, terrible time. We thank all the world, including Ireland," said Koval. "We hope Ukraine win this war, and they will, because good must fight the war against evil, and we have got the world on our side."

While the fighting is waging on the battlefields, Koval says those involved in Ukrainian cultural pursuits can also do their bit. "It is important we stay strong. We must all contribute in our own way, of course the military will fight, but we will sing," she said.

Kelli-Ann Masterson, soprano, with Alex O'Neill and Donking Rongavilla of CoisCéim Dance Theatre, at Lismore Castle, Waterford for the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival. Picture: Patrick Browne

Festival director Eamonn Carroll said in a statement that cancelling the Russian performers wasn't an easy step to take, and that the move was “born out of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and with all innocent Russians” affected by the war.

"Certainly we hope to have them with us when it's again appropriate,” he added.

Carroll said the presence of the Ukrainian group in Lismore would at least "brings some positivity” at a time of great sadness, by “providing a real opportunity to showcase incredible Ukrainian talent”.

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival runs until Monday, June 6. See https://blackwatervalleyoperafestival.com/

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival: highlights

Orfeo ed Euridice, June 1-6, Lismore Castle Yard

Concerts at Dromore Yard

Maurice Steger & Friends: - Thurs, 8pm Giovanni Bellucci Concert: - Monday, 1pm Irish Baroque Orchestra - Handel Programme Monday, 8pm BVOF Voices of Ukraine: Blue Skies and Wheat Fields – Sunday 4pm

Open Air Lunchtime Recitals

Lismore, Wednesday 1pm; Dungarvan, Friday 12 noon; Youghal, Saturday 12 noon; Fermoy, Monday 12 noon. Chorus Recital 2022: Stepping Out from the Chorus - Thursday 1pm, Villierstown Church. RDS Collins Memorial Recital 2022: Phoebe White and Ellen Jansson - Saturday 1pm St Carthage’s Cathedral 'Joyce in Music' Recital:– Saturday 4pm St Carthage’s Cathedral.