Nina Carberry to replace Derval O'Rourke as coach on Ireland's Fittest Family

Jockey and Dancing with the Stars Ireland winner Nina Carberry is joining the Ireland's Fittest Family team.

Carberry will slot into the coaching panel with Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary and Donncha O’Callaghan, replacing Derval O'Rourke. Carberry says she has "big shoes to fill" but as she and her family won the Ireland's Fittest Family Celebrity Special in 2020, she has some great qualifications.

"Ireland’s Fittest Family has always been a hit in our house, so it makes it extra special to be joining the lineup of coaches," she says.

Nina Carberry won Ireland's Fittest Family Celebrity Special in 2020

"I’ve big shoes to fill as I’ve always been a fan of Derval’s but of course, I’m in it to win so Donncha, Anna and Davy, step aside I’m ready to take you all on! If you are the family for me, please apply now.”

Olympic athlete O'Rourke is leaving the show after seven years, something she describes as a "very hard decision' as she felt she was "breaking up our gang".

"I’m really proud of the seven years I’ve done and all the families I have coached. I know how loved the show is and I have loved being part of it but the reality is that there is only so much time and I need to prioritise it – between my kids, my business which is embarking on a really exciting phase, being a part of the RTÉ TV athletics coverage and all the other balls I seem to juggle every summer, something had to give," O'Rourke says.

Derval O'Rourke

"Thanks for all the craic and support everyone has shown to me and my families over the seven years. To the amazing crew that pull out all the stops each season to deliver top class TV – thank you. I'll miss you all but maybe not the very early morning starts!"

Ireland’s Fittest Family is set to return to the screens for its tenth season and Mairéad Ronan will be at its helm to present the fitness test.

If you think your family has what it takes, click here to apply.