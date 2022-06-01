15 gigs in Cork for June: Marquee, Musgrave Park, Macy Gray and more

The National

Monday June 6; Live at the Marquee

One of the highlights of the final edition of Live at the Marquee is the return to Cork of this American indie outfit. No strangers to our shore - the Dessner brothers have also been involved in the Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival.

Just Mustard: Dundalk shoegazers' next tour takes in Cyprus Avenue on June 8

Just Mustard

Wednesday June 8; Cyprus Avenue

Dundalk shoegazers have captured hearts and minds over the past number of years, with new album ‘Heart Under’ dialing back on the reverb and allowing for their command of dynamic to be felt in visceral fashion.

Tom Jones

Saturday June 11; Live at the Marquee

Possessed of a timeless baritone and an effortless, easy charisma, Tom Jones marks the release of 2021’s ‘Surrounded by Time’, a thoughtful exploration of grief and old age, with a Cork stop of an extensive tour - no mean feat at 81 years of age!

Macy Gray

Tuesday June 14; Cyprus Avenue

From a raspy soul upstart to a bona-fide pop chart-topper, Macy Gray’s Grammy-winning body of work includes ten albums, selling a combined total of over 25 million units. A tour of Ireland includes a stop at Cyprus Avenue.

Picture This

Friday June 17; Musgrave Park

Brought to industry attention by way of YouTube cover videos, and shooting to the pop pantheon with a veritable armoury of radio-dominating singles, Tullamore outfit are crowd-pleasers in the modern mould.

David Gray: Singer-songwriter marks 20 years of White Ladder at Musgrave Park on June 18

David Gray

Saturday June 18; Musgrave Park

A man whose soul-searching folk-pop found its commercial feet in earnest in Celtic Tiger-era Ireland comes full circle as he returns to mark the 20th anniversary of breakout album ‘White Ladder’.

Another Day Festival

Saturday June 18; Live at the Marquee

A stacked evening of electronic music transcends generations and genres, with veterans Orbital claiming top billing alongside production duo Brame and Hamo, Cork institution Fish Go Deep, and Leeside legend Stevie G.

Pet Shop Boys

Tuesday June 22; Live at the Marquee

Synth-pop exponents The Pet Shop Boys finally arrive in town for a long-delayed date under the Marquee on Monahan Road, drawing on over four decades of music for a greatest-hits excursion.

The Chemical Brothers: big-beat boys set for Musgrave Park on June 23

The Chemical Brothers

Wednesday June 23; Musgrave Park

UK big-beat proponents have always had a way with big tunes and bigger festival crowds - so an evening stadium gig ought to be just the ticket for a fanbase seeking the crowd-pleasers live.

Sharon Van Etten

Wednesday June 23; Opera House

American singer-songwriter returns to the Cork Opera House as part of the headline billing of this year’s Cork Midsummer Festival, itself returning to a fully in-person programme.

Dermot Kennedy

Friday June 25; Musgrave Park

Having hit the road hard as soon as restrictions were loosened, Dublin pop singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has firmly reconnected with his growing legions of fans - promoters advise that tickets are thin on the ground for this one.

Christy Moore

Friday June 25; Live at the Marquee

Irish folk’s living legend puts on a good show out of sheer instinct at this stage, and previous Marquee excursions have been no exception, drawing from his long and distinguished songbook.

Nile Rodgers: the sound of the summer, at the Marquee on June 28

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Tuesday June 28; Live at the Marquee

A regular fixture on Ireland’s summer circuit nowadays, the seemingly evergreen disco hitmaker has had a body of work spanning from the genre’s pomp with tunes like ‘Freak Out!’, all the way to a revivalist turn with French producers Daft Punk for 2013 single ‘Get Lucky’.

Olivia Rodrigo

Wednesday June 29; Live at the Marquee

Streaming-era pop favourite caught mainstream attention with the release of debut single ‘drivers licence’, and has quickly stormed radio playlisting with subsequent pop bijoux, including the Paramore-referencing ‘good 4 u’.

Yes

Wednesday June 29; Cork Opera House

The current configuration of the UK prog-rock icons is packing itself into the Opera House, replete with a full-scale visual and lighting production, performing seminal album ‘Relayer’ in its entirety.