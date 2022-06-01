15 gigs in Cork for June: Marquee, Musgrave Park, Macy Gray and more

One of the highlights of the final edition of Live at the Marquee is the return to Cork of this American indie outfit. No strangers to our shore - the Dessner brothers have also been involved in the Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival.
Dundalk shoegazers have captured hearts and minds over the past number of years, with new album ‘Heart Under’ dialing back on the reverb and allowing for their command of dynamic to be felt in visceral fashion.
Possessed of a timeless baritone and an effortless, easy charisma, Tom Jones marks the release of 2021’s ‘Surrounded by Time’, a thoughtful exploration of grief and old age, with a Cork stop of an extensive tour - no mean feat at 81 years of age!
From a raspy soul upstart to a bona-fide pop chart-topper, Macy Gray’s Grammy-winning body of work includes ten albums, selling a combined total of over 25 million units. A tour of Ireland includes a stop at Cyprus Avenue.
Brought to industry attention by way of YouTube cover videos, and shooting to the pop pantheon with a veritable armoury of radio-dominating singles, Tullamore outfit are crowd-pleasers in the modern mould.
A man whose soul-searching folk-pop found its commercial feet in earnest in Celtic Tiger-era Ireland comes full circle as he returns to mark the 20th anniversary of breakout album ‘White Ladder’.
A stacked evening of electronic music transcends generations and genres, with veterans Orbital claiming top billing alongside production duo Brame and Hamo, Cork institution Fish Go Deep, and Leeside legend Stevie G.
Synth-pop exponents The Pet Shop Boys finally arrive in town for a long-delayed date under the Marquee on Monahan Road, drawing on over four decades of music for a greatest-hits excursion.
UK big-beat proponents have always had a way with big tunes and bigger festival crowds - so an evening stadium gig ought to be just the ticket for a fanbase seeking the crowd-pleasers live.
American singer-songwriter returns to the Cork Opera House as part of the headline billing of this year’s Cork Midsummer Festival, itself returning to a fully in-person programme.
Having hit the road hard as soon as restrictions were loosened, Dublin pop singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has firmly reconnected with his growing legions of fans - promoters advise that tickets are thin on the ground for this one.
Irish folk’s living legend puts on a good show out of sheer instinct at this stage, and previous Marquee excursions have been no exception, drawing from his long and distinguished songbook.
A regular fixture on Ireland’s summer circuit nowadays, the seemingly evergreen disco hitmaker has had a body of work spanning from the genre’s pomp with tunes like ‘Freak Out!’, all the way to a revivalist turn with French producers Daft Punk for 2013 single ‘Get Lucky’.
Streaming-era pop favourite caught mainstream attention with the release of debut single ‘drivers licence’, and has quickly stormed radio playlisting with subsequent pop bijoux, including the Paramore-referencing ‘good 4 u’.
The current configuration of the UK prog-rock icons is packing itself into the Opera House, replete with a full-scale visual and lighting production, performing seminal album ‘Relayer’ in its entirety.