10 new TV shows for June: Borgen, Love Island, Money Heist and more...

Pistol, Disney+, available now

Ok, technically this Sex Pistols drama dropped at the end of May, but it’s June before most people get to see it. Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, etc) eschewed a contribution from Johnny Rotten to base his account on guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir, and while the resulting series isn’t perfect, it does offer insight into an incredible era for popular culture.

Borgen - Power & Glory Netflix, Thursday, June 2

Borgen - Power & Glory.

While Scandi noir might feel a bit 2011, this Danish political drama continues to fly the flag for Denmark’s talents in the TV world. This fourth series has eight new episodes, revolving around a crisis for minister Birgitte Nyborg after oil is discovered in Greenland.

Love Island, Virgin Media Two, June 6

Gemma Owen on Love Island.

As the networks scale down their schedules, this show is guaranteed to provide plenty headlines through the summer. Confirmed contestants at the Majorcan villa include Gemma Owen – daughter of soccer star Michael Owen – and Dublin microbiologist Dami Hope.

On The Roads With Simon Delaney, RTÉ One, June 6

The affable actor presents a new four-part series looking at various issues around Ireland’s road transport network. Congestion, road safety and the urgent need to move away from cars as a main form of transport are among the issues addressed with various experts. Delaney also travels to Sweden to see how they’re already making major changes.

Everything I Know About Love, BBC One, June 7

Everything I Know About Love.

A seven-part adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s bestselling memoir about her experiences as a twenty-something woman living in London around 2012. The tale of friendship, sex and love in early adulthood looks set to be one of the biggest series of the summer.

Zoo Live RTÉ One, June 7-9

Ella McSweeney leads a new series from Dublin Zoo over three consecutive nights. As well as looking at the animals in the zoo’s enclosures, various celebrities will try their hand at keepers’ work, and we’ll see segments from some of the facility’s conservation partners in Asia and Afri-ca.

Young Plato RTÉ One, June 9

Kevin McArevey in Young Plato.

Documentary on Kevin McArevey, the maverick headmaster at Holy Cross School in Ardoyne, Belfast. A karate black belt, he uses tools from the ancient Greek philosophers to try and equip his young charges with resilience.

The Lazarus Project, Sky Atlantic/Now, June 16

Joe Barton’s previous show, Giri/Haji, probably didn’t get the audience it deserved during its 2019 run on BBC, but perhaps this eight-part thriller will have a bigger impact. Dermot Gleeson features in a sci-fi thriller attempts to avert nuclear disaster involve travelling back in time.

Money Heist: Korea, Netflix, June 24

Money Heist: Korea

For those who miss the high-octane Spanish drama, perhaps this Korean version can fill a gap. Set around a hostage crisis and the possible reunification of the Korean peninsula, you’ll inevitably spot a few faces from Squid Game.

Westworld, Sky Atlantic/Now, June 27

Thandiwe Newton in Westworld

The dystopian tale has probably shed a few viewers since it debuted in 2016, but hardcore fans are salivating at the prospect of season four. They’ve been waiting two years for season four, with the convoluted plot still making room for characters played by the likes of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, and Ed Harris.