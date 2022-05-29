Review: The 2 Johnnies go behind the headlines with a no holds barred Marquee performance

There were two topics on everyone’s minds as they entered Cork’s Marquee last night to see The 2 Johnnies Podcast Live. The first was tackled quite quickly with a dramatic intro video containing a variety of news clips.

Following some audio commentary concerning a certain segment of the duo’s podcast on car stickers, words such as “misogynistic” flashed across the screen, before another message popped up: “Your support is the reason we’re here.”

Next up, a burst of smoke and a gaggle of hurley-clad dancers took over the stage before the men themselves made their way through the crowd wearing boxing garb.

Johnny O’Brien, better known as Johnny B, and Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon have built a career on being best friends, taking on television, radio, and, now, live entertainment.

As of last year, The 2 Johnnies had over one million monthly listeners - and that was before they were hired by RTÉ 2FM to host the channel’s popular afternoon slot.

“Cork, you’re an unbelievable audience,” the Co Tipperary natives told the crowd last night. “Ye don’t know what it means to be here in front of ye. It’s savage.”

The second topic on everyone’s minds was mentioned within minutes, but a few wisecracks were all the audience got on “the story of the GAA catfish”.

Instead came a video appearance from The Young Offenders’ Shane Casey aka Billy Murphy, a story read by James Kavanagh, and round table chats with producer Maura Hayes.

What wasn’t expected was the night’s special guest, who turned out to be bestselling artist Gavin James. The crowd was overjoyed to belt along to a 2 Johnnies version of ‘ Hearts on Fire’, plastic pints in hand.

The concert/live chat show came with all the bells and whistles no one expected: lights, confetti, smoke, and a full band. There was even an interval, during which the hosts encouraged those in attendance to make headway for the bar.

It seemed to be needed, as part two consisted mainly of the duo singing a set of original GAA-inspired songs that were well received by some but fell flat with others.

All of it made for a two and a half hour long show that was nothing but fun, proving that the entertainment value of The 2 Johnnies lies not just within their recent headline-grabbing antics but within their love of all Irish, no holds barred, tongue-in-cheek craic.

“Cork,” Smack promised at the end of the night, “we’ll see ye real soon.”