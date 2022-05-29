Book Review: Ann Ingle speaks on motherhood and its enduring power

Familiarity, they say, breeds contempt. But this may not be the case for Openhearted by Ann Ingle. She tells the story of her life, starting from the day she met her husband, Paddy, when she travelled from London to Cornwall for a summer break. This was a typical holiday romance except it did not end in September but continued for the rest of Paddy’s life. The auguries were good when she first saw him as if haloed by rays of sunshine which pierced her heart. Hands were held, beaches were strolled, and rock pools fathomed whilst they fell in love, and she fell pregnant.

An unplanned conception would not go down well at home, but an illegal abortion attempt failed. Instead, Ingle married and bore eight children in not that many more years. This brood was raised, mainly by Ingle herself, in Dublin. Openhearted tells the tale of its author’s experiences as wife and mother.

Thus far the tale is not dissimilar to many heard by Irish children on their nana’s lap. Ingle would never say that her husband was feckless, but the effect was the same: his parenting was sporadic whilst his bread-earning left much to be desired. Her strength, on the other hand, both physical and emotional was unflagging. Unselfishness could have been her middle name.

There is a darker narrative underlying the matriarchal one and it focuses on Paddy. For this was not his name. As the parish priest in Leytonstone prepares the young couple for their nuptials it becomes know that Paddy is Peter and he is years younger than he made out. These revelations do not sound warnings sufficient to deter the betrothed Ingle. But there is worse to follow culminating in serious mental illness and early death. Had Ingle been able to foresee the future would she have fled? Probably not had she known about those yet-to-be-born offspring.

Even as an older person, she is now 81, Ingle shuns the limelight and hates to be the centre of attention. Her children have, and will, always come first and their progeny have also taken their places centre stage. Of course, they love her and make huge efforts nowadays to celebrate her achievements and laud her personality. These festivities are chronicled with modesty, almost embarrassment, but now that falling has taken a different meaning, she is more willing to accept her accolades. For these days Ingle falls regularly, almost competitively, breaking bones and inhabiting hospital beds. She understands that she is frail.

It is, without a doubt, a wonderful thing that a woman of this age has attended creative writing classes and been encouraged by her tutor to pursue her new-found craft. And it is moving to read of her relationship with the metaphor and her blushing use, or she fears, overuse of it. The implementation of the concept of ‘fall’ and the different ways in which women can tumble is also nicely managed.

Is it great literature? No, but why would it be? Ingle spins a yarn which many women can relate to in terms of themselves, their mothers or the grandmothers. In spite of her nationality Ingle stands for traditional Irish motherhood and its enduring power.