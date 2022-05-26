Album review: Post-Oasis formula works for Liam Gallagher on C’mon You Know 

★★★★☆

Three isn’t quite the magic number for Liam Gallagher. Oasis’s third album, Be Here Now, was a bloated mess that spelled the end of Britpop. And then there was Beady Eye, his largely disastrous post-Oasis band, which came unstuck after just three years.

With all that in the background, a more contemplative songwriter would be forgiven for going into their third solo record with a degree of trepidation. But then Liam has never done self-doubt and C’mon You Know brims with a familiar swagger.

As with his previous two stand-alone LPs, the power of C’mon You Know flows from an instinctive understanding as to what audiences want from a post-Oasis album. Which is, of course, music that sounds exactly like Oasis.

Co-authored by Adele producer Greg Kurstin, the project often sails close to pastiche. But that’s fine. Oasis, after all, were essentially a ragamuffin take on the Beatles (is a photocopy of a photocopy any less authentic?) What makes C’mon You Know work is the sheer 'Liam-ness' of it.

With characteristic cheekiness, he pinches the choral intro from the Rolling Stones’ You Can’t Always Get What You Want on opener More Power.

The cover of Liam Gallagher's third solo album, 'C'mon You Know.'

There is meanwhile a shameless wink at Champagne Supernova-era Oasis on the title track, as a chugging guitar is paired with languidly lairy lyrics. “Stand up if you feel alive,” he croons. “I only wanna see you smile”.

That’s all by way of build-up to the strongest number, Everything’s Electric – co-written with Foo Fighters' David Grohl and featuring the American’s distinctive force-of-nature drumming. It’s the finest Oasis song since 1995 – and sure to give Liam further bragging rights over estranged brother Noel, whose own solo career has unfolded in the shadow of old glories.

Artists doomed to repeat themselves usually deserve our pity. But, having lost his way with Beady Eye, Liam Gallagher has found redemption by reverting to the most basic of basics. And with C’mon You Know he is essentially going down the Oasis karaoke rabbit hole. What’s extraordinary is that he makes the idea of becoming your own cover band sound like the best idea ever.