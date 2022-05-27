Film Review: The Bob Burger's Movie might be an acquired taste for non-fans

"...anyone coming to the movie without prior exposure to the characters may wonder what all the fuss is about..."
Bob's Burgers: serving up surrealism on the big screen

Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 15:00
Declan Burke

★★★☆☆

A feature-length film of the animated TV series, The Bob’s Burgers Movie (PG) finds Bob (voiced by H Jon Benjamin) and his wife Linda (John Roberts) in danger of losing their burger joint when the bank calls in a loan just as a huge sinkhole opens up outside their front door. 

Matters get complicated when a body is discovered in the sinkhole and their landlord Mr Fischoeder (Kevin Kline) is arrested for murder: for the serial catastrophist Bob, this is the last straw.

Kristen Schaal, a cast member in "The Bob's Burgers Movie," poses at the premiere of the film, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.
Happily, the endlessly optimistic Linda refuses to concede defeat, and soon all manner of schemes to rescue Bob’s Burgers swing into action.

What follows is off-beat, occasionally surreal, and even more occasionally funny: the show’s trademark deadpan humour has resulted in 12 seasons of the TV series to date, but anyone coming to the movie without prior exposure to the characters may wonder what all the fuss is about.

(cinema release)

