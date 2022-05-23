Death announced of Cork music legend Cathal Coughlan 

The death has been announced of Cork music figure Cathal Coughlan, the lead singer of such bands as Microdisney and Fatima Mansions. A statement from the 61-year-old’s family released today, Monday, said Coughlan had passed away on May 18. “He slipped away peacefully in hospital after a long illness.”

A stalwart of a thriving post-punk scene in Cork in the early 1980s that was based around the Arcadia ballroom, Coughlan rose to prominence with Microdisney, a band he formed with Luton immigrant Sean O’Hagan.