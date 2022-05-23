Death announced of Cork music legend Cathal Coughlan 

The former lead singer of Microdisney and Fatima Mansions passed away in the UK 
Cathal Coughlan has passed away at the age of 61. 

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 14:40
Des O’Driscoll

The death has been announced of Cork music figure Cathal Coughlan, the lead singer of such bands as Microdisney and Fatima Mansions. A statement from the 61-year-old’s family released today, Monday, said Coughlan had passed away on May 18. “He slipped away peacefully in hospital after a long illness.” 

A stalwart of a thriving post-punk scene in Cork in the early 1980s that was based around the Arcadia ballroom, Coughlan rose to prominence with Microdisney, a band he formed with Luton immigrant Sean O’Hagan.

Microdisney on stage at Cyprus Avenue, Cork, for their final gig. Pic: Gavin Browne
Like many of his peers of that era, Coughlan - from Glounthaune in East Cork - moved from his native county to London, a base from where Microdisney achieved moderate success. Recording several albums on the Rough Trade and Virgin labels, after that band’s split in 1988, Coughlan formed the harder-sounding Fatima Mansions, named after the Dublin flat complex.

Numerous other projects followed in subsequent years, and Microdisney reunited for a brief period, playing their classic The Clock Comes Down The Stairs album at the National Concert Hall in Dublin, and the Barbican in London. The band’s final gig was at Cyprus Avenue in Cork in February 2019.

In recent years, Coughlan had been quite prolific in his output, with a solo album, Song Of Co-Aklan, receiving widespread acclaim in 2020, as did a surreal collaboration in 2021 with US-based Irish producer Jacknife Lee, under the Telefís moniker.

Coughlan leaves behind his wife, Julie. The family statement said a  memorial ceremony would be held amongst close friends and family in the near future.

