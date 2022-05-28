Radio Highlights: Lough Derg explored, MELTS in RTÉ Studio 8 session

KBH looks ahead to festival season, speaks with new artists Dylan Kearns and Kyoto Love Hotel, and The Last Mixed Tape writer Stephen White discusses his favourite songs of the week.
The Metropolitan Opera, New York presents Phelim McDermott's production of Philip Glass'. At the helm is conductor Karen Kamensek, a noted master of Glass’s music.
Reflections on Lough Derg: Poet Eleanor Hooker reflects on Lough Derg and its place in the lives of those who live near it and on it.
James Joyce is famous as a novelist and short-story writer, but what about James Joyce the poet? Gerard Smyth talks with presenter Olivia O’Leary about the poetry of James Joyce.
Paul Herriott presents from the National Concert Hall, as the National Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Gerhard Markson, accompanies four young pianists for the 12th Dublin International Piano Competition Final.
Recorded at West Wicklow Festival 'Winter Weekend', Latvian sisters Kristine and Margarita Balanas, a tour de force violin and cello duo, make their debut Irish performance.
Author Siobhán McGowan discusses her new book; Tom Creed and Ann Devin of the Irish National Opera talk about their next production, , taking place in Cork, Dublin, and Limerick in June.
Annie Ryan and Michael West of Dublin theatre group The Corn Exchange on their production of Joyce's; Chris Wasser previews , coming up on Sky Max, starring Keeley Hawes.
Dan Hegarty presents a brand-new Studio 8 session from Dublin post-punk outfit MELTS, amid the release of debut LP, and ahead of UK touring and a Button Factory headliner later this year.
Fucking amazing room init— MELTS (@wearemelts) May 12, 2022
Recording a session for @talldanhegarty pic.twitter.com/ybhrsFuJey
A journey into climate change that each week helps kids and families better understand our changing world, presented by 14-year-old climate activist Evie Kenny.
Dan Hegarty's album of the week is Canadian musician Buck 65's '20 Odd Years' - tracks from the album and a 2011 interview are revisited.
Marty is live from the annual Bloom festival in the Phoenix Park, promising flowers, food and family fun — as well as in-studio musical guests like Don Baker.
Why does a compost heap get smaller? Why microorganisms are superheroes — and why you shouldn't rake up leaves.
Highlights of London band Ibibio Sound Machine's set from the recent BBC 6 Music Festival, following the recent release of latest album.
Politics, Pleasure & Empire — Making Ireland’s Grand Gardens: Mary Brophy explores the influences, characters and obsessions that brought Ireland's historic gardens into being.
Lollie wears her clothes inside-out — it has something to do with her mother being in hospital. Her friend, Mary-Mary wonders should she do the same. With Ciarán Hinds.