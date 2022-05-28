Radio Highlights: Lough Derg explored, MELTS in RTÉ Studio 8 session

SATURDAY

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show

RTÉ 2XM, 10am

KBH looks ahead to festival season, speaks with new artists Dylan Kearns and Kyoto Love Hotel, and The Last Mixed Tape writer Stephen White discusses his favourite songs of the week.

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera, New York presents Phelim McDermott's production of Philip Glass' Akhnaten. At the helm is conductor Karen Kamensek, a noted master of Glass’s music.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature LyricFM, 6pm Reflections on Lough Derg: Poet Eleanor Hooker reflects on Lough Derg and its place in the lives of those who live near it and on it.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7pm

James Joyce is famous as a novelist and short-story writer, but what about James Joyce the poet? Gerard Smyth talks with presenter Olivia O’Leary about the poetry of James Joyce.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Paul Herriott presents from the National Concert Hall, as the National Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Gerhard Markson, accompanies four young pianists for the 12th Dublin International Piano Competition Final.

MONDAY

The Full Score with Liz Nolan

LyricFM, 1pm

Recorded at West Wicklow Festival 'Winter Weekend', Latvian sisters Kristine and Margarita Balanas, a tour de force violin and cello duo, make their debut Irish performance.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Author Siobhán McGowan discusses her new book The Trial of Lotta Rae; Tom Creed and Ann Devin of the Irish National Opera talk about their next production, Maria Stuarda, taking place in Cork, Dublin, and Limerick in June.

TUESDAY

Keeley Hawes in new drama The Midwich Cuckoos on Sky Max: previewed on Arena; Tuesday, 7pm, RTÉ 1

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Annie Ryan and Michael West of Dublin theatre group The Corn Exchange on their production of Joyce's Dubliners; Chris Wasser previews The Midwich Cuckoos, coming up on Sky Max, starring Keeley Hawes.

The Alternative 2FM, 11pm Dan Hegarty presents a brand-new Studio 8 session from Dublin post-punk outfit MELTS, amid the release of debut LP Maelstrom, and ahead of UK touring and a Button Factory headliner later this year. Fucking amazing room init



Recording a session for @talldanhegarty pic.twitter.com/ybhrsFuJey — MELTS (@wearemelts) May 12, 2022

WEDNESDAY

Ecolution

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

A journey into climate change that each week helps kids and families better understand our changing world, presented by 14-year-old climate activist Evie Kenny.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty's album of the week is Canadian musician Buck 65's '20 Odd Years' - tracks from the album and a 2011 interview are revisited.

THURSDAY

Marty Whelan at Bloom Festival

LyricFM, 10am

Marty is live from the annual Bloom festival in the Phoenix Park, promising flowers, food and family fun — as well as in-studio musical guests like Don Baker.

The Nature of Things

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Why does a compost heap get smaller? Why microorganisms are superheroes — and why you shouldn't rake up leaves.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Highlights of London band Ibibio Sound Machine's set from the recent BBC 6 Music Festival, following the recent release of latest album Electricity.

FRIDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Politics, Pleasure & Empire — Making Ireland’s Grand Gardens: Mary Brophy explores the influences, characters and obsessions that brought Ireland's historic gardens into being.