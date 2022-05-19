Harry Styles review: Harry's House is an unfussy and impressive laid-back epic 

With his new album, Harry's House, Harry Styles has again proven  he's an artist of substance 
Harry Styles releases Harry's House on Friday, May 20. 

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 21:15
Ed Power

★★★★☆

As the cheeky, charming member of One Direction, Harry Styles had seemed cursed to live out his career as a Gen Z Gary Barlow – a granny’s favourite who could never fully leave behind his days of teen stardom. How extraordinary, then, that he should have bounded so effortlessly from Simon Cowell-approved poppet to Serious Artist and one-person 1970s soft-rock revival.

Splashed with Laurel Canyon guitars and sunset-burnished FM pop, Styles’ third album is a laid-back epic – comfortable in its skin to the point where it all but arrives draped across a divan. And it maintains an extraordinary consistency even as happy-go-lucky Harry skates from the Harry Nilsson comedown pop of As It Was to the Cat Stevens-does-X Factor acoustica celebrated in Matilda.

Harry’s House’s most dazzling quality is the way in which it makes a grand entrance without ever creating an undue fuss. Styles is a global star and embarks on a stadium tour this summer. But, working with regular co-writer Kid Harpoon, he has cooked up a deftly-understated LP, which apparently takes its name from a jazz-influenced Joni Mitchell track (Harry’s House/Centrepiece, from 1975’s The Hissing Of Summer Lawns), and favours beautifully subtle moments instead of look-at-me choruses and glitter-bomb razzmatazz.

This, then, is a record that saunters at the edge of the dance floor, hands in pockets rather than attempting any zany moves. Even Styles’ vocals are a triumph in restraint. Daylight, for instance, finds him cooing gently against a springy indie guitar. 

And on As It Was, his voice remains in that same brittle register as he spins a tale of lockdown paranoia and substance addiction (“Why are you sitting on the floor.. what kind of pills are you on?”).

One Direction were a cultural phenomenon rather than a band anyone ever needs to listen to again. But Styles has parlayed that ephemeral fame into something far more substantial – and on Harry’s House, he shows that, while his reputation as a critically-lauded artist may not be constructed on the sturdiest foundations, he has nonetheless built a career of real heft. Who knows to what heights can ascend?

