Kerry actor Jessie Buckley to reunite with Olivia Colman on a new film

Having racked up Oscar nominations for their parts in psychodrama The Lost Daughter, Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Killarney actor Jessie Buckley are set to get together again on a new comedy film, Wicked Little Letters.
Set to start shooting on location in the UK in late 2022, the film's script is looking to be a hot property at the Cannes Film Festival's marketplace, where cinema, streaming and home-video distributors get their first looks at upcoming projects.
StudioCANAL, the French cinema titan, has thrown in its lot with critically-acclaimed film house Blueprint and Colman's own South of the River Pictures. Colman will be a producer on the project
French powerhouse Studiocanal developed the project, is launching sales, and is producing with Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel outfit Blueprint and Colman’s South Of The River Pictures.
Based on a true story, the film is an odd-couple comedy with a twist of a thriller, set in the 1920s, as neighbours Rose Gooding (Buckley) and Edith Swan (Colman) live as disputatious neighbours in a seaside town. But as Rose takes the blame for a series of scandalous letters addressed to the local populace, police officer Gladys Moss assembles a team of local women to get to the bottom of the mystery before Rose loses custody of her daughter and goes to prison.
Thea Sharrock directs from a script by British actor and writer Jonny Sweet: “Wicked Little Letters is a divine comedy with a profoundly moving core. Hilarious, witty, joyous and based on a true story as relevant today as it was 100 years ago."
"In Jessie Buckley we have cast the actress everybody wants to see; her ferociously strong energy will explode the character of Rose onto our screens. Following The Lost Daughter, our film reunites two of the world’s most exciting, accessible, fun and wild actresses.”