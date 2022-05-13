East Cork bar visited by Will Ferrell closes after 46 years

An East Cork pub that previously had a visit from actor Will Ferrell has announced its closure after 46 years.

In a social media post, Batt and Helen Murphy of Batt Murphy's Bar in Midleton announced the news of their retirement after 46 years of running the popular pub.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce our retirement from our bar on 49 Main Street, Midleton,” they said.

“It has always been an honour and a privilege to welcome the many who came through our doors in the last 46 years. In that time many good friends have passed away and all are sadly missed.”

Will Ferrell with Libby Shanahan and Nicole Aherne in Batt Murphy's Bar in 2009. Picture: Batt Murphy's Bar Facebook

In 2009, actor Will Ferrell paid a visit to the pub and images of the Irish whiskey lover at the venue were shared on social media.

In the summer of 2020, the Anchorman star again mentioned his love for the area in an interview with Today FM and said that the Jameson Distillery in Midelton was the place he would have loved to have spent lockdown.

Pic: Batt Murphy's Bar via Facebook

Batt and Helen went on to thank their customers who they said provided some great days and nights of “fun, sport, ceol agus craic”.

“The memories will live forever,” they said.

The pair also thanked the many musicians who played at the venue and helped get the place “hopping" with people singing and dancing, “on the seats and occasionally on the tables as well”.

“To all our wonderful staff who worked with us down through the years and to the present day, without whom, giving their heart filled energy to our customers, would have not made this possible. Thank you to all," they continued.

“Thanks also to our family Michelle, Derek and Damian who served their time with us and then moved on to other things.”