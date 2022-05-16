Five Things for the Week Ahead: Conversations with Friends, Harry Styles, and more... 

1 |live music|

Public Service Broadcasting

Tuesday May 17; Cyprus Avenue

UK art-rockers Public Service Broadcasting continue their mission to educate and entertain with a stop at Cyprus Avenue, off the September 2021 release of most recent long-player ‘Bright Magic’ - a concept album focused on evoking and exploring the spirit of the German city of Berlin.

2 |television|

Conversations with Friends

Wednesday May 18; RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The summer before the final year at college, Frances (Alison Oliver) and her best friend Bobbi (Sasha Lane) meet an impressive couple – Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Nick (Joe Alwyn). A double-header of episodes to kick off the much-anticipated adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel from the producers of Normal People.

3 |festivals|

Cork International Poetry Festival

From Wednesday May 18; Cork City Library and Cork Arts Theatre

Four days of live poetry and conversation in the city from the Munster Literature Centre, happening at the Grand Parade Library and the CAT Club, including appearances from Afric McGlinchey, Annemarie Ní Churreáin and Gerry Murphy, plus the winners of the Gregory O'Donoghue Prize and the Fool for Poetry Chapbook contests.

Full programme available here.

4 |cinema|

NICE Italian Film Festival

From Wednesday May 18; cinemas in Cork and Dublin

Among the films that will be shown at the NICE event's debut excursions to Cork and Dublin are “Ennio” by Giuseppe Tornatore, exploring the life of Maestro Ennio Morricone, and some of the best first works of talented Italian and international young directors.

Full programme available here (use translation function on your internet browser)

5 |album|

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Friday May 20; streaming services, record shops and supermarkets

More cookie-cutter pop action from the One Direction alumnus - expect it to move in its millions regardless of criticism or content.