Protestant toasters to the wee lesbian: Derry Girls' 13 most memorable moments

Derry Girls has been one of our favourite shows over the past few years - and one of Channel 4's most successful comedies ever.

But sadly, Derry Girls is saying its final goodbye to the airwaves this week as the show concludes with an hour-long special this Wednesday, following the season three finale on Tuesday.

But before we bid adieu to Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and James, we've rounded up some of the show’s most memorable moments to date.

A very chaotic school detention

Season one, episode one. When you kick it off with a banger like this, you know you're on to a winner.

The 'funny' scones

Is this the most iconic scene in Derry Girls? Michelle tries to do "something nice" for her friends by bringing hash scones to a wake - and as per, the plan goes awry. 'Drugs aren't illegal when you put them in food, everyone knows that,' is just one stand-out line from this sequence of unfortunate events.

The talent show / Troubles bombing montage

One of the stand-out moments from Derry Girls. As Orla's classmates start laughing her off the stage at the talent show, Erin and the others join her on the stage for support. The touching scene is contrasted with the rest of McCool/Quinn clan watching the television as news of a fatal Troubles bombing is reported. Grandpa Joe resting his hand on Da Gerry's shoulder says more than any words could.

Clare comes out to Erin

The moment Clare comes out as "the wee lesbian" to Erin. It isn't one of Erin's shining moments ("Don't come out... go back in!") but it had to make the list.

The night before the exams

Up there as one of our all-time favourite one-liners is Michelle's response when James says he can't tells his rebellions from his risings.

"Well who's fault is that? If your lot had stopped invading us for five fucking minutes there'd be a lot less to wade through, English prick!"

All of Sister Michael’s subtle put-downs

We couldn't pick just one moment from Cork's finest, Siobhán McSweeney.

The final episode of season 3 airs Tuesday at 9pm on Channel 4, with an hour-long special to air Wednesday at 9pm.

Orla brings Granda Joe to prom

'Everyone kept saying you have to ask a fella you really like and he’s the fella I like the most.' This one really got us.

The difference between Catholics and Protestants

One of the show's most recognisable scenes. The blackboard was later recreated as an exhibition entitled Culture Lab: Don’t Believe the Stereotypes at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

Uncle Colm saves the day

In the cameo of all cameos, Liam Neeson plays an RUC officer - ultimately withered by Uncle Colm.

When Aunt Sarah and Ma Mary find out about Granda Joe's new woman

"Our poor mother is barely cold..and you're straight back out there, winking again!" "Mary, your mother is dead 10 years."

'You're a Derry Girl now, James'

'It doesn't matter that you've got that stupid accent or that your bits are different to my bits, because being a Derry Girl is a fucking state of mind - and you're one of us.' Cue the waterworks.

'Drop Dead, Ya Spiteful Old Hag!'

Things get out of hand after a rush to the dancefloor for 'Rock the Boat.' We're still laughing at this one.

Erin and James' first kiss

It was a long time coming. We wonder will we get another one before the Derry Girls leave our screens for good?

The final episode in the current season of Derry Girls airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday, May 17. A special episode set a year later, around the Good Friday Agreement, airs on Wednesday, May 18