How to get your hands on some amazing Derry Girls items and help a worthy cause

Not content with winning the nation's hearts with her turn as Clare in Derry Girls, or becoming a bona fide international star in Netflix period-drama Bridgerton, Galway actor Nicola Coughlan has made a point of using her platform for good causes.
Now, she's turning her hand to running a raffle for LauraLynn House, a children’s hospice providing hospice and palliative care to children with life-limiting conditions and their families across Ireland - her second fundraiser for the facility after auctioning off her pink dress from the 2019 BAFTA Awards.
Writing on her Instagram page, she said: "I’m raffling off my Derry Girls wrap jacket and Clare’s ACTUAL rainbow badge to raise funds for @lauralynnhospice.
"All funds raised from this raffle will go directly to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice to help provide vital care and support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families."
- For more information, and to enter the raffle for as little as €5, click here.