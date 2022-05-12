How to get your hands on some amazing Derry Girls items and help a worthy cause

Not content with winning the nation's hearts with her turn as Clare in Derry Girls, or becoming a bona fide international star in Netflix period-drama Bridgerton, Galway actor Nicola Coughlan has made a point of using her platform for good causes.

Now, she's turning her hand to running a raffle for LauraLynn House, a children’s hospice providing hospice and palliative care to children with life-limiting conditions and their families across Ireland - her second fundraiser for the facility after auctioning off her pink dress from the 2019 BAFTA Awards.