Friday TV tips: What Boris Johnson is really like — according to Kay Burley

Sicario 2: Soldado

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Agent Matt Graver re-teams with Alejandro Gillick to fight enemy forces involved in the drug war on the US-Mexico border. Thriller sequel, starring Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

What Boris Johnson is really like, why attitudes to women in the House of Commons are 30 years behind the rest of the world and what the results of the Northern Ireland Assembly Elections might mean for relations on these islands — just some of the things Sky News' Kay Burley will discuss.

From the hills of south Lebanon to the snow-covered Balkans and the monsoon jungles of Southern Asia, former Irish Special Forces Deputy Commander and Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week leader Ray Goggins knows what it is like to enter a warzone. As the war in Ukraine continues, he'll be discussing what those on the ground can expect over there, how to deal with a crisis and how the military mindset can be channelled into tackling any situation.

Junk Kouture is back for its 12th year. Some of the finalists will be on the show to demonstrate their amazing creations where they turn everyday junk into Kouture — 10 designers will represent Ireland at the World Final later this year in Abu Dhabi.

Music stars Sharon Shannon, Liam Ó Maonlaí and Fiachna Ó Braonáin from Hothouse Flowers, along with Lucia Evans and Steve Wickham, will be on the show with their new charity album ‘Songs for Rosabel’. Rosabel’s Rooms is a child loss project established in collaboration with Irish Hospice Foundation in memory of Rosabel Monroe, who died suddenly and unexpectedly, aged 16 months, in April 2017.

Plus, Mullingar rock band The Blizzards are back on the show and will perform 'Friction Burns' ahead of their new album out on May 13, Sometimes We See More in the Dark.

Call Me by Your Name

RTÉ2, 9.45pm

A 17-year-old begins a relationship with his father's research assistant In Italy. Romantic drama, starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet.

Tehran

Apple TV+

The first run of this taut espionage thriller went down a treat with viewers and critics alike, eventually winning Best Drama Series at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Now it's back for an eagerly awaited second season, which will see multi-Oscar-nominee Glenn Close join the ensemble cast. Once again the storyline will follow the fortunes of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Liv Sultan), whose undercover mission places herself and those around her in danger.

The Wilds

Amazon Prime

For the uninitiated, the first series of this US drama was kind of a cross between Lost, Lord of the Flies and the reality show Survivor. It followed the fortunes of a group of teenage girls stranded on a desert island after a plane crash, little realising that what was happening to them was all part of an elaborate social experiment.

Bosch: Legacy

Amazon Freevee

Millions of viewers around the world were devastated when it seemed there would be no more cases for Harry Bosch, the LA police detective played by Titus Welliver and created by bestselling novelist Michael Connelly. But they needn't have worried because he's back in this promising spin-off. This time Harry is no longer a police officer. Instead, he's become a private eye working alongside his former arch-enemy, attorney Honey 'Money' Chandler (Mimi Rogers), and his first case sees him unearth a few skeletons in the closet while trying to locate a dead millionaire's heir.

Radio

Results and analysis from the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, live fromBelfast with Gormfhlaith Ní Thuairisg in the afternoon, and Máirín Ní Ghadhra in the evening.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: American writer and academic Margo Jefferson on her memoir, Constructing a Nervous System.