Thursday TV Tips: Aiming for douze points all round for Ireland with Brooke Scullion

Eurovision Song Contest — semi-final 2

RTÉ 2, 8pm

Ireland's bid to make it to the Eurovision final on Saturday May 14th, kicks off with Brooke Scullion's performance of That's Rich in the second semi-final of the competition.

Derry girl Brooke Scullion’s bid for Eurovision glory starts with Ireland performing 10th in tonight’s semi-final live from Turin.

Brooke’s up-tempo number That’s Rich was selected as Ireland’s entry following The Late Late Show Eurosong Special earlier this year.

Eurovision stalwart commentator Marty Whelan will be in the commentary box in Italy, with his inimitable style taking viewers through the entries as they take through the stage.

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest will be chosen through 2 Semi-Finals and a Grand Final.

Super Garden

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Outstanding in his field: Odhran Field in Super Garden. Picture: Andres Poveda

A classic example of nominative determinism: the perfectly-named Odhran Field is the youngest in this year’s competition. At just 22 he has recently graduated from horticulture college. The homeowner is Lisa Tormay and her three children. Lisa is a Special Needs Assistant who is looking for a special hideaway and some ‘me’ time in her new garden. Overlooked by several neighbours Odhran has his work cut-out turning this overlooked back-garden into a sanctuary space for Lisa.

Róisín Murphy’s Big City Plan

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Róisín Murphy’s Big City Plan

There is a need for our towns and cities to be made more liveable and sustainable.

Too much of our urban fabric operates on the extreme end of a spectrum between dereliction and commodification, with very little space for good places to live. Our towns and city centres need to offer an environment where people can connect with nature and with each other.

Presented by conservation architect, Róisín Murphy, this programme asks whom should our cities and towns be for; how will our urban centres look in future decades; and how should communities be accommodated in these models?

Sport

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, 7.45pm Sky Sports

Radio

Ecolution, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Next week is Green Schools Bike Week, so Ecolution talks all things cycling at Pedalpalooza.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Galway singer-songwriter Adrian Crowley’s live set from the 2021 Hemmersdorf Pop Festival in Germany sees him in fine form.