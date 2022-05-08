Sunday TV Tips: A Fastnet lighthouse keeper and a survivor of the yacht tragedy talk about the Cork lighthouse

British Academy Television Awards 2022

BBC One, 6pm

Billy Connolly, comedian, actor, artist, writer, musician and presenter, will be honoured with the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship at this year's Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards. Picture: Sarah Dunn/BAFTA/PA Wire

Although the majority of the winners are chosen by Bafta members, the Must-See Moment is voted for by the public, with clips from An Audience with Adele, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, It's a Sin, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Squid Game and Strictly Come Dancing all in the running.

Shows expected to do well include It's A Sin, Russell T Davies' mini-series about a group of friends confronted by the Aids crisis in the 1980s. It's up for six awards this evening, including nods for cast members Olly Alexander, Lydia West, David Carlyle, Omari Douglas and Callum Scott Howells.

Great Lighthouses of Ireland

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Great Lighthouses of Ireland RTÉ One, 6.30pm: Fastnet

This new second series tells more stories about the lighthouses around Ireland’s coast and the extraordinary men and women who lived and worked in them. This first programme includes footage and stories from rescuers, and a survivor, of the 1979 Fastnet yacht race tragedy in which 21 people lost their lives.

Cumasc: Seisiúin sa Black Gate

TG4, 10.45pm

Cumasc: Seisiúin sa Black Gate le Inni-K agus John Blek

Inni-K is a Dublin-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter whose music combines pure vocals with deft musicianship and evocative lyrics. John Blek is a prolific songwriter from Cork whose emotive voice and fluid guitar style have a transportational quality on the listener. This soulful and vivid collaboration features a version of John's gorgeous duet 'The Body' and ends with a truly transcendent piece of ambient avant-garde.

Sport

GAA: Limerick v Tipperary, 1.15pm; Cavan v Donegal, throw in 4pm, RTÉ2

Champions Cup Rugby Union: Racing 92 v Sale Sharks, 2.30pm, Channel 4

Premier League: Arsenal v Leeds United, 2pm; Manchester City v Newcastle United, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Mother’s Blood, Sister Songs — The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Part one sees Cork composer, Linda Buckley, and producer, Helen Shaw, explore the genetic connections between Iceland and Ireland, through story and song.

An Cúinne Dána, R na G, 6.30pm: Tristan Rosenstock meets brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn, known as Ye Vagabonds, in Fumbally Stables in Dublin to discuss their new album Nine Waves, which is released on May 13.

The Poetry Programme, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Olivia O’Leary meets three poets in Belfast to discuss queer poetry in Northern Ireland, ‘queering the language’, and the lines between tolerance and violence for Ireland’s LGBT* community.