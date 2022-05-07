Meet Alison Oliver - the Cork star of Sally Rooney's Conversations with Friends 

Alison Oliver absolutely loved. The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s sophomore novel with its emotionally earnest performances and charged sexual energy felt like a “revelation” to the twenty-something actor, who agrees that the hit series was much more than just the sum of its parts.
It takes more than just acting chops to lead a cast of experienced thespians and the task requires its subject to be simultaneously vulnerable and thick-skinned. The great acting coach, Viola Spolin described this essential skill as having a “greater individual capacity for experiencing” and this is exactly what Oliver did on set, soaking up all she could learn from the other cast members - from the raw-but-untrained talent of Girls’ Jemima Kirke, to the compelling Joe Alwyn, who (no big deal) co-authored part of girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Grammy award-winning album,, and the charismatic Sasha Lane whose performance as Jessica Hyde was the single greatest thing about the American version of graphic-novel-turned-TV-series, .
Oliver’s most unexpected skill is not her distinction in rapier, dagger and unarmed combat training from the Irish Dramatic Combat Academy in Armed Fighting but her ability to mimic a tapir. Yes, a tapir. Pioneered by the Russian actor/teacher, Maria Ouspenskaya, ‘the animal exercise’ involves intensely studying an animal, its gestures, sounds and behaviours and mimicking these movements. Jake Gyllenhaal channelled his inner coyote inand Marlon Brando based characteristics of Stanley Kowalski in on a gorilla.
Coming into such a cast and crew of heavy hitters of the industry was a little intimidating at first for Oliver.
- Conversations with Friends is a 12-part drama, created by Element Pictures due to air May 15 on RTÉ, BBC Three and Hulu.