Podcast Corner: Politicians slowly getting into the game to get their message out

We’re still a couple of years out from the next general election, but it will be interesting to see how podcasts are utilised by politicians in getting their word out there. The likes of Simon Harris, Micheál Martin, and Michael Healy-Rae have all appeared on Doireann Garrihy’s chart-topping Laughs of Your Life show in recent years, while the Taoiseach also had a news-making interview with the Two Norries (who have just celebrated 100 episodes) in January. But will we see politicians try to control the message in the coming years and start their own podcast?
Independent senator Lynn Ruane has made a number of appearances on popular shows over the years, such as with Blindboy and Dublin’s Terence Power and Calvin O’Brien, on Talking Bollox. She also hosts Conversations on the Margins (GoLoud), which is recorded in Wheatfield Prison.
The prison podcast has become a genre of its own in recent years - see Chris Atkins' A Bit of a Stretch and Ear Hustle - and Ruane similarly seeks to humanise the people behind bars, explaining that she doesn’t know the crimes committed by the men she talks to.
As Irish Prison Service director general Caron McCaffrey says on ‘Chapter 6: Forgiveness, shame, redemption and punishment’, “What we do in prison happens behind closed walls and very few people get to see the work that happens in prison and the transformation that men and women in our care undertake in their custodial journey.”
Ruane is an empathetic voice and the stories shared throughout the six lengthy episodes so far can be heart-breaking.
The European Lens with Frances Fitzgerald sees the EPP Group MEP seek to explore the “EU issues that currently impact the Irish public”. Episodes are sporadic - there have only been 10 since November 2020, including one last month discussing the European Year of Youth 2022. A roundtable discussion chaired by Fitzgerald, it’s unsurprising to hear that housing - or the lack thereof - is one of the issues vexing youth.
“I share the mood that a lot of young people do, that you feel let down by politicians in a lot of cases,” says Harry McCann, founder of the Digital Youth Council.
Meanwhile, in the UK, former Labour Party leader and current MP Ed Miliband has hosted Reasons to be Cheerful, alongside Geoff Lloyd, since 2017. Whether an acclaimed, beloved podcast equals votes at the polls is another matter, but it’s allowed Miliband to show, well, a more cheerful, easygoing side, leading to guest host slots on BBC radio over the years. Will more Irish politicians be following suit?