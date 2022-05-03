Podcast Corner: Politicians slowly getting into the game to get their message out

We’re still a couple of years out from the next general election, but it will be interesting to see how podcasts are utilised by politicians in getting their word out there. The likes of Simon Harris, Micheál Martin, and Michael Healy-Rae have all appeared on Doireann Garrihy’s chart-topping Laughs of Your Life show in recent years, while the Taoiseach also had a news-making interview with the Two Norries (who have just celebrated 100 episodes) in January. But will we see politicians try to control the message in the coming years and start their own podcast?

Independent senator Lynn Ruane has made a number of appearances on popular shows over the years, such as with Blindboy and Dublin’s Terence Power and Calvin O’Brien, on Talking Bollox. She also hosts Conversations on the Margins (GoLoud), which is recorded in Wheatfield Prison.