Friday TV tips: Why are people in a flap over Cecelia Ahern's TV series?

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Author Cecelia Ahern will chat about her TV adaptation of Roar, her book of short stories, produced and starring Nicole Kidman which has made headlines this week and has literally ruffled quite a few feathers!

The mastermind behind Dublin’s five-in-a-row and one of Gaelic Football’s greatest ever managers, Jim Gavin is now leading a very different challenge, chairing an upcoming Citizens' Assembly on a directly elected mayor of Dublin. Besides his football career, he has experience as a military pilot and worked with the Irish Aviation Authority — and he has a Freedom of the City of Dublin award.

As she prepares to fly to Italy to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, Brooke Scullion will be in studio to perform her dancefloor anthem That's Rich. Derry girl Brooke will perform at the Eurovision Semi-Final in Turin on May 12.

And, energetic Irish alt-folk group Moxie, will perform The Place Above.

Sport

Soccer: Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2.

URC: round 17 - Munster v Cardiff, 7.20pm, TG4.

Shining Girls

Apple TV+

Elisabeth Moss plays Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dreams of becoming a journalist were wrecked by a traumatic assault. When she hears about a recent murder which bears the hallmarks of her experience, she aims to find the killer.

Ten Percent

Prime Video

Ten Percent: inspired by Call My Agent! starring Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Hiftu Quasem, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Harry Trevaldwyn, Tim McInnerny, Natasha Little, Edward Bluemel, Eleonore Arnaud and Jim Broadbent Emma Corrin, Himesh Patel, David Harewood and Clemency Poesy

English-language remake of French comedy-drama Dix Pour Cent/ Call My Agent! The story has been moved from France to a London talent agency, and focuses on the life of its staff and clients. Jack Davenport, Jim Broadbent, Maggie Steed and Lydia Leonard star, with A-list cameo appearances.

Grace & Frankie

Netflix

This comedy series with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin is currently Netflix’s longest-running original series but the forthcoming episodes will be the show’s last.

Ozark

Netflix

The show made its debut back in 2017: the misadventures of

Marty and Wendy Byrde (played, in career-best performances, by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), a couple who begin a money-laundering enterprise after relocating to a home close to the Lake of the Ozarks reservoir in Missouri. A 30-minute tribute to the show is called A Farewell to Ozark.

Radio

Lyric Live, Lyric FM, 7pm: Paul Herriott is joined by New Music Dublin festival director John Harris, as they bring us this evening’s

concert, featuring Ensemble Interforma and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Cereal, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: In the final episode, the kids turn spy with the help of Ryan Tubridy, infiltrating the Delahunt O’Reilly ball to finally get to the bottom of the mystery at the heart of ‘The Novice’.

An Taobh Tuathail, R na G, 10pm: A special edition of Cian Ó Ciobháin’s showcase of the eclectic, as it marks 23 years on air this weekend — focusing on electroclash, and taking requests at att@rte.ie.