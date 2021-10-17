Cecelia Ahern: Her roar to represent older women in books, film and TV

“The particular conversation we had, she was telling me about demographics, she stopped at women at 54. I said, ‘well what about women who are over 54?’ And she said, ‘Oh no, there's no demographic for them.’ I thought that was the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard, and then I thought well, not only do women report feeling invisible as they get older, and things have changed so much now because this was over 10 years ago, we never really saw older women on TV, or they were there but they weren't the central character and the story was never about them. I was hearing the reasons why: because the advertisers weren’t interested. They couldn't get money out of older women buying things (which I don't believe either).



“So I wrote this story about the woman who slowly disappears. It was about a woman who was in her 50s, she was experiencing menopause, she was going through menopause and felt like she was just disappearing from the world and nobody could see her. That just inspired the 29 other stories that came.

icon Every time I got irritated or frustrated by something, I just wrote the short story and immediately felt better. It was kind of like therapy for me

You can't let the guilt eat you alive. You do have to do things for yourself as well, so that whole collection meant the world to me.”