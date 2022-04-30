Radio Highlights: The dawning of the day in Cuskinny with RTÉ's Dawn Chorus

An interview with current president of Irish-medium education support organisation Gaeloideachas, Seán Ó hArgáin.
Young selector DJ Aoileann takes over the kids' airwaves this week — email junior@rte.ie if your young music fan is up for it.
Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.
RTÉ Radio 1's annual livecelebrates nature and birdsong all night with documentaries and discussions, and the main event broadcasting live at 3.45am from Cuskinny, Co Cork.
RTÉ presenter John Kelly discusses new poetry anthology,, on Dedalus Press; and Audrey Molloy discusses , out on The Gallery Press.
An event showcasing an extraordinary audio archive from NUI Galway collected by Tomás Ó Máille.
Poet Victoria Kennefick talks Emily Dickinson in the run-up to the RTÉ Concert Orchestra's celebration of the poet at the NCH; Warren Ellis of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds talks to Sean Rocks about his book,; Adrian Duncan discusses his novel, .
Dan Hegarty's latest raid on the RTÉ session archives: The Stunning in a 1987 Fanning Session, Ocho in Studio 8 from 2012, and Ghost Maps in Studio 8 from 2013.
Chris Wasser looks at, streaming on Now and Sky TV; Tony Tracey looks at how dementia is portrayed in film.
Cian O'Ciobháin presents new music from Willis Anne, Lewyn Stan, µ Ziq, Orbury Common, Just Mustard, Harpsikord, and Loner Deluxe.
Ciarán Ó Maonaigh brings us the second programme in this brand-new traditional music series.
A radio show that encourages children and families to share their heritage language — this week, a Creole-speaking family who now live in Ireland.
To mark the occasion of UK indie-pop hitmakers Franz Ferdinand releasing their greatest-hits album, Dan Hegarty presents highlights from their 2008 set at Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois.
Results and analysis from the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, presented live from the Raidió Fáilte studio in Belfast by Gormfhlaith Ní Thuairisg in the afternoon, and Máirín Ní Ghadhra in the evening.
American writer and academic Margo Jefferson on her memoir,.