Monday TV tips: How Ernest Shackleton's Antarctic cabin ended up in Galway

Shackleton’s Cabin

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Documentary on Sven Habermann’s painstaking journey to bring Earnest Shackleton’s cabin back to its original state.

Sven Habermann is a Historical Object Conservator based in Connemara with a passion for the heroic age of Antarctic exploration. In a fascinating twist of fate, Ernest Shackleton’s cabin from his final expedition to the Antarctic on board The Quest has ended up in his workshop in Letterfrack, awaiting restoration.

Shackleton’s thrilling story is brought to life through Sven’s pursuit of all the original materials contained in the cabin in this heart-warming film. A heart-warming film about a friendship across time and getting close to your hero, through a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

DI Ray

ITV, 9pm

Four-part crime drama being broadcast on consecutive evenings. Starring Parminder Nagra who came to fame with Bend it Like Beckham 20 years ago. She has also starred in ER, Alcatraz and Agents of SHIELD. This series is the brainchild of Maya Sondhi, who played PC Maneet Bindra in three series of Line of Duty, and has previously written scripts for The Kumars at No 42 and EastEnders. Nagra plays DI Rachita Ray, a Leicester-born police officer based in Birmingham. She tries to solve a case that forces her to confront the conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage. It comes about after she finally earns a much-longed for promotion.

Wolf of Wall Street

TG4, 9.30pm

Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall to crime, corruption and the federal government. Drama/comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Margot Robbie.

Sport

GAA: U20 Hurling Championship – Leinster semi final (1.45pm and 3.45pm, TG4)

Premier League: Manchester United v Brentford (ko 8pm, Sky Sports).