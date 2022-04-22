Ed Sheeran: It all adds up — massive central stage already under construction for Cork concerts

And the singer's new video 2step is out today — it was filmed in Kyiv before the war in Ukraine
Ed Sheeran in his new video 2step ft. Lil Baby; and the central stage being assembled at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 15:07
Caroline Delaney

Work on setting up the spectacular central stage at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour is well underway. 

The 8-feet-high 360° stage will be positioned in the centre of the stadium, giving as many concert-goers as possible clear lines of sight of the singer. 

This new production set-up with Sheeran surrounded by the audience on all sides means that there is no 'pit' area and all four sections of the stadium will have equal view of the performance — there are six ramps extending into the crowd from the central stage. 

The Cork Ed Sheeran concerts will take place on Thursday and Friday, April 28 and 29
A different stage is being used for the Croke Park gigs which take place tomorrow and on Sunday. The Cork concerts take place next Thursday and Friday, April 28 and 29.

Ed Sheeran 'in the round' concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran's 2step video has been released today — it was filmed in Kyiv last year.

Sheeran says he loved Kyiv and its people and is "grateful" to have had the chance to film his 2step song video there before the "devastating acts of violence started to take place".

"We filmed the 2step video last year in Kyiv and although it was my first time there, I quickly loved the people and the place. There was no sign of the horror that was to come to Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone there.

The singer, 31, said that it was his first time visiting Ukraine and that "proceeds from the YouTube streams will go to the DEC’s [Disasters Emergency Committee] Ukraine appeal x"

The video stars Sheeran and Lil Baby, who features on the track, as they move across a cityscape backdrop.

Sheeran said: "I felt so welcomed during my stay there — everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off. Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I'm grateful to have had the chance to film my video there."

The video's Ukrainian production company, Radioaktivefilm.com, said the video "really reminds us of the best of times".

They added: "It was the last video we did before our world fell apart. Watching it gives us some normality and happiness, and we hope you enjoy this video as much as we do right now."

Concert Dates

Croke Park , Dublin: Saturday, April 23 and 24

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork: April 28 and 29

Thomond Park, Limerick: May 05 and 06

Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast: May 12 and 13 May

Construction site.....It all adds up.....Stage set-up for Ed Sheeran 'Mathematics Tour' at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Ballintemple. The circular stage will be set in the middle of the pitch with six T-shaped ramps reaching out into the crowd area. Pic: Larry Cummins
