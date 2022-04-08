Ed Sheeran's Irish concerts: Spectacular stage, paperless tickets and strict restrictions

In advance of Ed Sheeran's upcoming appearances in Ireland, concert organisers, City Council and Gardaí met with local residents' groups and representatives in Cork this week to brief them on plans for the event. Details of the innovative stage set-up were revealed, and residents were also told about cordons, litter clean-ups and other issues relating to the two gigs on Friday, April 28, and Saturday 29.

It's understood that work on building the stage at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will start at 8am on Monday, April 18 — a different stage is being used for the Croke Park gigs. And all the take-down work in Cork is expected to be completed by May 11.

Basic facilities such as portaloos and litter bins will be placed along the roads leading to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and extra lighting will also be installed on these routes. Rescue boats will be in place on the River Lee and there will be fencing in place in the area around the Atlantic Pond.

Organisers say: "It is our intention to return the event site to the 'as found' condition after the concert."

The Atlantic Pond area and the new Marina Park will be closed from 1pm on both concert days. There will be two cordons in place on concert days and the ticket checkpoints will be at locations including the Marina/Church Avenue junction; Monahan Road; Barrington's Avenue and Centre Park Road.

Fans at the eight outdoor gigs in Ireland will be treated to an 'in the round' experience as part of the + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced 'Mathematics Tour') in Cork, Limerick, Dublin and Belfast. [see below for your chance to win a fantastic prize]

A 360° revolving stage will be set up in the centre of the arenas to ensure the best possible view and audio for concert-goers.

Ed Sheeran on stage at one of his previous concerts. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

This new production set-up with Sheeran surrounded by the audience on all sides means that there is no 'pit' area and all four quadrants of the stadium will have equal view of the performance.

The in-the-round set up has been used by performers such as Garth Brooks.

Garth Brooks 'in the round' concert in Oregon.

Another new aspect is the paperless ticket-only system. This is driven by Ed Sheeran's aim to combat ticket scalpers and touts, aka "unethical secondary ticketing and resale".

This means that a fully-charged mobile phone is a must if you are heading to any of the gigs.

Your ticket (which cost either €81, general or €91, seated) will be in an app or a 'wallet' on your phone. The email confirming your ticket purchase is not your ticket.

Ed Sheeran live on stage during the first of his three shows at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

When you arrive at the venue you will have to scan your mobile or smartphone device. Your mobile number will have been verified and linked to your tickets when you bought them.

The whole party must arrive at the same time as the person with the mobile/smartphone device containing all the tickets. Organisers say that you may be required to produce your email booking confirmation and a valid form of photo ID that matches the name on the confirmation.

Tickets were linked to a maximum of six per transaction and the whole party must arrive at the same time as the person with the mobile/smartphone device containing all the tickets.

Ed Sheeran live on stage during the first of his three shows at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

"The matching ID of the surname of the lead booker will be an entry requirement. The other tickets bought by that person can be used for other people as long as they ALL arrive with the lead booker. If you want to buy tickets as gifts then you’ll also have to attend to get your recipients into the show."

Accepted forms of photo ID are a current driver’s licence (including provisional licence), a current or recently expired passport (provided the picture is a good resemblance of the holder).

Organisers are aware that phones can run out of juice or be lost or stolen — and that people change phone numbers. So organisers say:

"What if my phone is out of battery so I can’t access my ticket(s)?

Please make sure your phone is fully charged before you leave the house to avoid this situation. Of course, if you run out of battery go to the box office where someone will be able to assist you to find your order.

What if I lose my mobile phone or change my number before the shows?

Please contact us. Instructions on how to do so can be found here.

What if my mobile phone was lost or stolen on the day of the show?

Don’t worry, organisers have a full record of every lead booker who bought tickets for the shows and will be able to help. Please make your way to the box office in the first instance."

Ed Sheeran concert at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork. Aerial picture by Evan Shelly

Concert Dates

Croke Park, Dublin: April 23 and 24

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork: April 28 and 29

Thomond Park, Limerick: May 05 and 06

Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast: May 12 and 13 May

Ed Sheeran + - = ÷ x Tour