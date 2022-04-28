Thursday TV tips: Super Garden challenge to create a garden for the whole family

And three recruits have already been eliminated from Special Forces — Ultimate Hell Week
Super Garden: The Majzel family from Poland get a garden created for them by Kathleen Barrett from Limerick. Picture: Andres Poveda

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Super Garden

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Kathleen Barrett from Limerick designs a garden for the Majzel family. They want a garden with a social area and a dedicated area for their eight-year-old son Jacob.

The Cycling Show

TG4, 9pm

Cycling Ireland monthly highlights magazine show with action from around Ireland in various disciplines of cycling, including National Championships and the National Series.

Special Forces — Ultimate Hell Week

RTÉ Two, 9.30pm

Just hours into the course and already three of the 28 recruits have been eliminated. The next phase sees the recruits pushed to their absolute limits with back-to-back events.

Sport

UEFA Europa League, 7.30pm Virgin Media Two Premier League: Manchester United v Chelsea.

Radio

Ceol a’Ghleanna, R na G, 7pm: Donegal fiddler Ciarán Ó Maonaigh presents his brand new music programme.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Inspired by Iceland’s unique and beautiful landscapes, Damon Albarn brought us his second solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows in late 2021. On tonight’s show, Dan brings us a recent performance that Albarn recorded live at LH3 studios.

